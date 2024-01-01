Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.1CH SOUND BAR - 320W TOTAL RMS POWER OUTPUT

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.1CH SOUND BAR - 320W TOTAL RMS POWER OUTPUT

NB4540

4.1CH SOUND BAR - 320W TOTAL RMS POWER OUTPUT

(0)
All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker - Front

    40W x 2

  • Speaker - Front Wide

    40W x 2

  • Speaker - Subwoofer

    160W (Active)

  • Speaker Type

    Sound Bar

  • Audio Channels

    4.1

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • USB Music File Support

    MP3/WMA/OGG/FLAC/WAV

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Standard

    Yes

  • News

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Bass

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)

    Yes (Volume, Mute) (AN-WF500 Audio Receiver required to enable this feature on LB5820/5840 models.)

  • Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Standby HDMI Pass-Through

    Yes

  • 3D Video Signal Pass-Through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes (HDMI)

  • Ext. HDD Playback

    Yes (MP3/WMA only)

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Streaming

    Yes

  • LED Display Screen

    Yes (Dimmable)

  • Portable Input

    Yes (Cable not supplied.)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (2 x AAA)

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes (2)

  • Wall Mount Paper Template

    Yes

  • USB Adaptor

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Power Adaptor

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    840mm x 35mm x 82mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    221mm x 352mm x 281mm

  • Weight (Main Unit)

    1.55kg

  • Weight (Subwoofer)

    7.32kg

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI Output

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Input (Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Input (Portable In)

    Yes (1)

