15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Matte Black Finish with TrueSteam®
Thorough Cleaning
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
Machine Clean Reminder
Key Feature
-
TrueSteam® - Tough on Stubborn Grime
-
QuadWash® - Clean from Multiple Angles
-
EasyRack® Plus - Versatile, Easy Loading
-
ThinQ® - A New World of Connectivity
-
Quiet, Efficient and Reliable
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Installation Type
Top Control
-
Control Panel
15 Place Settings
-
Place Settings
Yes
-
Control Type
Fully Electronic
APPERANCE
-
Finish
Matte Black Stainless Steel
-
Inner Tub Material
Stainless Steel
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Rack
Condensing (Requires Cold Water Connection)
-
Height Adjustable Upper Rack
Yes
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Delicate
1 - 12 Hours
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express Cycle
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
High Temp. (up to 80℃)
Yes (Top / Bottom)
-
Machine Clean
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Operating Noise(dBA)
690 x 890 x 664
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Rating
5.5 Star
KEY FEATURE
-
LG EasyRack Plus®
11.1
-
Aqua Stop Valve
4 Star
-
Spray Arms
41
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Matte Black Stainless Steel
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Drying Method
Condensing (Requires Cold Water Connection)
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
690 x 890 x 664
-
Packing Weight (kg)
Yes
-
Product (WxHxD) (mm)
Yes
-
Product Weight (kg)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098384068
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
TagON (NFC)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
-
Product
2 Years Parts & Labour
What people are saying
