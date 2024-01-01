Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher with Auto Open Door in Matte Black Finish with TrueSteam™ - Built-Under

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher with Auto Open Door in Matte Black Finish with TrueSteam™ - Built-Under

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

XD3A25UMB

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher with Auto Open Door in Matte Black Finish with TrueSteam™ - Built-Under

(0)
XD3A25UMB
High temperature Steam Cycle to clean, sanitise and reduce water spots
TrueSteam™ Steam Cycles

High temperature Steam Cycle to clean, sanitise and reduce water spots

LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes. 

LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers are designed to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.999%*.

*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).﻿

QuadWash®

Clean from multiple angles

Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water at multiple angles.

Four Washing Arms

Four blades spin clockwise, while two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water to hard to reach nooks and crannies.

Multi-Directional Rotation

The multi-directional rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles to reach corner to corner of the dishwasher.
Auto Open Dry

A helping hand with drying

Because no-one likes soggy dishes, LG dishwashers with Auto Open Dry ‘pop’ the door open a crack at the end of the wash cycle, to allow steam to escape the Dishwasher cavity and enhance drying performance. Now that’s smart!

Product pictured is for illustrative purposes only and may vary. Auto Open Dry is available on selected models and cycles

EasyRack Plus®

EasyRack Plus®

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any stacking challenge you can dish up.

*Product pictured is for illustrative purposes only and may vary.

Foldable Tines

Folding tines create space to fit dishes large and small.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the middle rack to three different levels to make space for taller items.

Height Adjustable Cutlery Rack

The upper rack allows additional space for cutlery and small utensils.

Quick, powerful, clever

Quick, powerful, clever

Innovative features make light work of cleaning up.

Turbo Cycle

Select the Turbo Cycle to wash lightly soiled dishes in 59 minutes.*

Dual Zone Wash

Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.

*Maximum load size is 10 place settings. Cycle is 'wash only'. Selecting 'Auto Open Door' feature extends the wash time.

Built-in Design

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The sleek and elegant exterior design to enhance the look of any kitchen.

Micro LED Display

The discreet display provides information when needed and while the dishwasher is not running it remains dimmed to maintain a sophisticated appearance.

Designed to fit your style

Free Standing v Built-Under Dishwashers

LG Built-Under dishwashers fit beneath your counter top and provide a neat finish to your cabinetry with the base of the dishwasher designed to be concealed behind your kitchen cabinet kick-plate for a seamless finish. Unlike Free Standing dishwashers, which can be taken with you when you move, built-in dishwashers are installed into your dishwasher cavity, and usually built into the kickboard design.

*Product pictured is for illustrative purposes only and may vary.

A new world of connectivity
ThinQ®

A new world of connectivity

QuadWash® dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology, so you can download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your compatible smartphone.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. System compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Download New Wash Cycles

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.

Personalised Settings

Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the ThinQ® app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

After every 30 cycles the app indicator on the ThinQ® app can let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

  • Troubleshoot as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to try find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.

Quiet, efficient and reliable

Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor

Quiet, efficient and reliable

The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.

Key Feature

  • TrueSteam™ - Turn the heat up on germs, bacteria and grime
  • QuadWash® - Clean from multiple angles
  • Auto Open Door - Steam Release
  • EasyRack Plus® - Versatile, easy loading
  • Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor - 10Yr Parts Warranty - quiet & efficient
  • ThinQ® - A new world of connectivity

Summary

Print
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600mm (W) x 815m (H) x 567mm (D)
CAPACITY
15 Place Settting
ENERGY RATING
4 Star Energy Rating
THINQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Control Panel

    Front Control

  • Place Settings

    14 Place Settings

  • Control Type

    Fully Electronic

APPERANCE

  • Finish

    Platinum Steel

  • Inner Tub Material

    Stainless Steel

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Basket

    Yes

  • Cutlery Rack

    Yes (3 Heights)

  • Height Adjustable Upper Rack

    Yes

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    1 - 12 Hours

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express Cycle

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes (Top / Bottom)

  • High Temp. (up to 80℃)

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo Cycle

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Operating Noise(dBA)

    44

  • WELS Water Consumption(L)

    11.5

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)

    246

  • WELS Water Rating

    5.5 Star

KEY FEATURE

  • LG EasyRack Plus®

    Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)

  • Aqua Stop Valve

    Yes

  • Spray Arms

    3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

  • QuadWash®

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

  • Drying Method

    Condensing (Requires Cold Water Connection)

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Product (WxHxD) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    46.5

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091856548

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

  • Product

    2 Years Parts & Labour

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.