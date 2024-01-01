Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
100GB, 128GB BDXL™ Writing support Blu-ray Writer

100GB, 128GB BDXL™ Writing support Blu-ray Writer

BH16NS40

100GB, 128GB BDXL™ Writing support Blu-ray Writer

BDXL™

3D Cinema

M-DISC™

Silent Play

Jamless Play

Windows8 Compatible

Save time with the ultra fast write speed

Get the speed burning edge you've been looking for with 16X BD-R writing that shaves time off the burning process compared to its predecessors. It's about 8'30'' writing time with 25GB BD-R SL Disc.

BDXL™ Ultimate Capacity

Three Layer BDXL-R/BDXL RE discs offer 100GB capacity while quad layer BDXL-R discs boast 128GB storage capacity. You can now write up to 128GBs of data on a quad layer BDXL™disc which is the equivalent of 27 standard DVDs or 5 single layer Blu-ray discs.

Long-lasting data protection with M-DISC™ Support

The M-DISC™ uses a patented rock-like recording surface instead of organic dye to etch your records. The M-DISC offers superior reliability in data storage compared to other recordable DVDs on the market today.

Play in peace with less noise

As a disc is being read, Silent Play technology helps reduce the noise during playback by automatically adjusting the playback speed.

Non-stop seamless playability

Jamless Play prevents the video playback stopping due to a damaged disc. Damage such as scratches and fingerprints are ignored by jumping through the erroneous data or damaged areas.

Experience 3D Blu-ray

Take entertainment to the next level with 3D using the new Power BD-DVD 3D Software bundle. You can now enjoy the excitement of your 3D Blu-ray titles on your PC and with 2D to 3D converting feature you can bring a new dimension to all your 2D titles.

12x BD-ROM Reading and Max 16x DVD-R writing speed

Capture all the excitement of Blu-ray with the 12x BD-ROM reader that offers smooth blu-ray playback. Plus, burn more DVDs in less time with 16x DVD-Max writing speed.

Windows & Mac OS Compatible

Enjoy freedom in use, compatible for both Windows series and MAC OS.

Key Feature

  • Max 16x BD-R Writing Speed
  • BDXL
  • M-DISC Support
  • Silent Play
All Spec

OPERATING SYSTEM

  • Windows 8

    Yes (Home, Professional)

  • Windows 7

    Yes (Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional, Ultimate Edition)

  • Windows Vista

    Yes (Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition)

  • Windows XP

    Yes (Home, Professional, Media Center Edition)

DIMENSIONS

  • External Dimensions (WxHxD)

    146mm x 41mm x 165mm

  • Front Bezel

    148mm x 42mm x 5mm

  • Weight

    750g

SPEED (WRITE)

  • M-DISC

    4x

  • DVD±R (SL/DL)

    16x / 8x

  • DVD RAM

    5x

  • BD-R(SL/DL)

    16x / 12x

  • BD-RE

    2x

  • DVD+RW / -RW

    8x / 6x

SPEED (READ)

  • DVD-RAM

    5x

  • BD-RE (SL/DL)

    8x

  • DVD±R (SL/DL)

    16x

  • DVD+RW / -RW

    12x

  • BD-ROM/-R(SL/DL)

    12x

  • M-DISC

    12x

BUNDLE SOFTWARE

  • Power2Go

    Yes

  • MediaEspresso

    Yes

  • PowerDVD-BD 3D ver.

    Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Silent Play

    Yes

  • Jamless Play

    Yes

  • M-Disc Support

    Yes

INTERFACE TYPE

  • SATA

    Yes

LOADING TYPE

  • Tray Loading

    Yes

