Slim DVD/3D Blu-ray Disc Writer with M-DISC™ Support

BP50NB40
Slim DVD/3D Blu-ray Disc Writer with M-DISC™ Support

BP50NB40

Slim DVD/3D Blu-ray Disc Writer with M-DISC™ Support

TV Connectivity<br>1

TV Connectivity

Enjoy your media on compatible TVs, digital photo frames
and PCs by simply connecting your device with a USB cable.

Long-lasting data protection with M-DISC™ Support1

Long-lasting data protection with M-DISC™ Support

The M-DISC™ uses a patented rock-like surface instead of organic dye to etch your records.
Style Evolution with Slim Design<br>1

Style Evolution with Slim Design

The overall slim design optimises space, enhances portability and makes this drive a sleek companion to thin Ultrabooks.

Silent Play<br>1

Silent Play

As a disc is being read, Silent Play technology helps reduce the noise during playback by automatically adjusting the playback speed.

Super Multi Compatibility<br>1

Super Multi Compatibility

LG Super Multi Compatibility optical drives can read and write different types of disc formats in one convenient package. DVD-R/RW, DVD + R/RW, DVD-RAM, Blu-ray Disc. This gives you the option to choose the media best suited for each task.
Mini USB<br>1

Mini USB

Provides easy connection with Mini USB cable.
No additional power source needed.
Windows 10 Compatible<br>1

Windows 10 Compatible

Enjoy complete freedom in use with compatible support for Windows 10.
Experience 3D Blu-ray<br>1

Experience 3D Blu-ray

Take entertainment to the next level with 3D using the new Power BD-DVD 3D ver. Software bundle. You can now enjoy the excitement of all your favorite Blu-ray titles on your PC and with 2D to 3D converting you can bring a new dimension to all your videos.
BDXL™ Support: High Capacity<br>1

BDXL™ Support: High Capacity

Three Layer BDXL-R/BDXL RE discs offer 100GB capacity while quad layer BDXL-R discs boast 128GB storage capacity on a single disc. It is equivalent of 27 standard DVDs or 5 single layer Blu-ray discs.

Key Feature

  • External - Connects via USB 2.0
  • Silent Play reduces noise from disc spinning during movie playback
  • Supports 3D Blu-ray disc playback
  • Supports BDXL (100GB triple layer) disc
  • Jamelss play smooths out playback of damaged Blu-ray or DVD discs
  • Max 6x BD-R read and write capability / Max 8x DVD-R write speed
All Spec

TRANSFER RATES WRITE (MAX)

  • BD-R (SL)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV

  • M-Disc BD (BD-R SL)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV

  • BD-R (DL)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV

  • BD-R (TL)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV

  • BD-R (QL)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV

  • BD-R (LTH)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV

  • BD-RE (SL/DL/TL)

    2x CLV

  • DVD-R (SL)

    2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 8x CAV

  • DVD-R (DL)

    2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV

  • DVD+R (SL)

    2.4x CLV, 4X PCAV, 8x CAV

  • M-Disc DVD (DVD+R SL)

    4x PCAV

  • DVD+R (DL)

    2.4x CLV, 6x ZCLV

  • DVD+RW

    2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x, 6x, 8x ZCLV

  • DVD-RW

    2x, 3x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV

  • DVD-RAM

    2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV

  • CD-R

    10x CLV, 16x, 24x CAV

  • CD-RW

    4x, 10x CLV, 16x ZCLV

ACCESS TIME (1/3 STROKE)

  • BD-ROM

    250ms typ

  • DVD-ROM

    200ms typ.

  • CD-ROM

    200ms typ.

  • External (Host)

    USB 2.0 (480Mbits/s)

  • Internal (Drive)

    SATA

SUSTAINED TRANSFER RATE

  • BD-ROM

    26.97 MB/s (6x)max.

  • DVD-ROM

    11.08 MB/s (8x)max.

  • CD-ROM

    3.6 MB/s (24x) max.

BURST TRANSFER RATE

  • Transfer rate

    USB 2.0 480 Mbps

ACCESSORIES

  • Include

    Slim Portable Blu-ray, Blu-ray Drive Install Disc for Windows Writer,
    Power DVD, Power 2 Go, Power Producer, Media Espresso

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 Years (Parts & Labour)

TRANSFER RATES READ (MAX)

  • BD-ROM (SL/DL)

    6x CAV

  • BD-R (SL/DL)

    6x CAV

  • BD-R (TL/QL)

    6x CAV

  • BD-RE (SL/DL)

    6x CAV

  • BD-RE (TL)

    4x PCAV

  • BDMV (AACS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL)

    6x CAV

  • DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

    8x CAV

  • DVD-R (SL/DL)

    8x CAV

  • DVD+R (SL/DL)

    8x CAV

  • DVD-RW

    8x CAV

  • DVD+RW

    8x CAV

  • DVD-RAM

    2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV

  • DVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL)

    8x CAV

  • CD-R/RW/ROM

    24x / 24x / 24x CAV

  • CD-DA

    24x CAV

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Silent Play

    Yes

  • Jamless Play

    Yes

  • TV Connectivity

    Yes

  • Buffer Size

    4 MB Buffer Under-run prevention function embedded

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

  • CPU

    Intel@Pentium D 3.2GHz or Higher (with USB 2.0)

  • Recommended

    Intel Core 2 Duo P8600 2.4GHz or higher

  • HDD

    30GB or more of available space (60GB for Blu-ray Disc authoring)

  • RAM

    1GB or Higher

  • BD Movie Playback CPU

    Following CPU recommended -Intel: E6400 or higher

  • Graphic Card

    Card recommended with following GPU (Graphic Processing Unit)

  • nVidia

    GeForce 7600GT or higher / GeForce 8400 or higher Graphic Card Driver shall meet AACS compliance criteria.

  • ATI

    ATI Radeon HD 2400 or higher Graphic Card Driver shall meet AACS compliance criteria.

  • UPC

    58231312942

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Dimension (WxHxD) mm

    144 x 14.6 x 156

  • Weight (g)

    Max 270

