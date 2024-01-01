Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Super-Multi Blade Portable DVD Rewriter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Super-Multi Blade Portable DVD Rewriter

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GP70NS50

Super-Multi Blade Portable DVD Rewriter

(0)
M-DISC™

M-DISC™

Silent Play

Silent Play

Jamless Play

Jamless Play

Mac Support

Mac Support

Windows8 Compatible

Windows8 Compatible

AC Adapter Free

AC Adapter Free

Long-lasting data protection with M-DISC™ Support1

Long-lasting data protection with M-DISC™ Support

The M-DISC™ uses a patented rock-like surface instead of organic dye to etch your records.
Play in peace with less noise1

Play in peace with less noise

As a disc is being read, Silent Play technology helps reduce the noise during playback by automatically adjusting the playback speed.
Non-stop seamless playability1

Non-stop seamless playability

Jamless Play prevents the video playback stopping due to a damaged disc. Damage such as scratches and fingerprints are ignored by jumping through the erroneous data or damaged areas.
8x DVD±R Writing Speed1

8x DVD±R Writing Speed

Write data to discs in less time with 8x DVD-Max writing speed.
WINDOWS & MAC OS COMPATIBLE1

WINDOWS & MAC OS COMPATIBLE

Enjoy freedom in use, compatible for both Windows series and MAC OS.

Key Feature

  • Portable External – Connects via USB 2.0
  • M-Disc Support
  • MAC Support
  • Burns DVDs & CDs without AC Adapter
  • Silent Play / Jamless Play Support
  • Slot Loading for ease of insertion & ejection
Print

All Spec

OPERATING SYSTEM

  • Windows 8

    Yes (Home, Professional)

  • Windows 7

    Yes (Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional, Ultimate Edition)

  • Windows Vista

    Yes (Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition)

  • Windows XP

    Yes (Home, Professional, Media Center Edition)

  • Mac OS X

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • External Dimensions (WxHxD)

    145.5mm x 136mm x 15mm

  • Weight

    240g

SPEED (WRITE)

  • M-DISC

    4x

  • CD-R / RW

    24x

  • DVD±R

    8x

  • DVD+RW / -RW

    8x / 6x

SPEED (READ)

  • DVD±R

    8x

  • DVD+RW / -RW

    8x

  • M-DISC

    8x

  • CD-R / RW

    24x

BUNDLE SOFTWARE

  • Power2Go

    Yes

INTERFACE TYPE

  • USB

    Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Silent Play

    Yes

  • Jamless Play

    Yes

  • M-Disc Support

    Yes

  • TV Connectivity

    Yes

  • MAC Support

    Yes

LOADING TYPE

  • Slot Loading

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.