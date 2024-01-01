We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
420L Bottom Mount Fridge with Door Cooling in Matte Black Finish
*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Key Feature
5 Star Energy Rating
10 Year Parts Warranty On Linear Compressor
Surround Cooling, cools from front and back
Door Cooling for Stored Door Items
Matte Black Finish
Quick and Handy Non Plumbed Water Dispenser
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Net Total (L)
420
Product (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
300
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Bottom Mount Fridges
CAPACITY
Net Total (L)
420
Net Refrigerator (L)
287
Net Freezer (L)
133
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes (Fridge Only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
84
Height (mm)
1720
Depth with handle (mm)
700
Depth without door (mm)
595
Product (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
Depth without handle (mm)
700
FEATURES
Door Cooling+™
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
Refrigerant Type
R600A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
300
Energy Rating
5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Baskets
Fixed (6)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Yes
-
Yes (1)
-
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806098380565
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Drawer
Yes (3)
WARRANTY
Product
2 Years
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
What people are saying
