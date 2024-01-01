Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
508L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

508L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GF-V570MBLC

508L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

LG French Door Fridge GF-V570MBL

Slim Width

Made to fit

Now you can own a beautiful LG French Door Fridge without renovating your entire kitchen or fridge alcove. The 835mm wide Slim French Door Fridge is designed to fit alcoves as narrow as 850mm in width.

Knock twice to see inside

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Knock twice to see inside

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside and check for your everyday items, favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and keeping food fresher for longer.

Door-in-Door®

Raid the fridge without losing your cool

An easy access compartment allows you to quickly get your hands on frequently used items, like milk, cheese and snacks, without opening the full door, reducing the amount of cold air that escapes.

Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.

Craft Ice™ Maker

Entertain like a baller

Chill out at home with one of the hottest beverage trends, thanks to the Craft Ice™ maker. No more messing with fiddly and time-consuming moulds. Automatically make upscale, slow-melting round ice without the work. Entertain in style and keep drinks ice cold for the long haul.

Good things take time! Did you know, freezing ice super slowly helps bubbles to escape, resulting in higher clarity, more transparent ice?

Our Craft Ice™ Maker produces 3 ice balls approx. every 22 hours.*

Up to 30 ice ball storage capacity.

*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle. Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.

*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Ice in the door, room inside for more

Spaceplus® Ice System

Ice in the door, room inside for more

We built the Spaceplus® Ice System straight into the fridge door, so it's not taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Fit more of the good stuff in!

Refreshing water and ice, always on hand
Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Refreshing water and ice, always on hand

Be a boss, and never need to fill the water jug, or ice tray again. Keep everyone topped up with water and ice straight from the door.
Cools from Front and Back
SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Reduce Fridge Odours with Pure N Fresh
Pure N Fresh™

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall Items
Retractable Shelf

Make room for tall items

Tall bottles and jugs? No problem. Simply slide the retractable shelf back to make way to fit it all in.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

10 year parts warranty
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Key Feature

  • Made to fit with Slim Width
  • Raid the fridge without losing your cool with Door-In-Door®
  • Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice™ Maker
  • Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor

Summary

DIMENSIONS

/nz/images/spec/v570mblc-M.jpg
DIMENSION
835 x 1787 x 734
CAPACITY
508L
KEY FEATURE 1
Entertain like a baller with Craft Ice™
KEY FEATURE 2
Knock, knock with InstaView Door-in-Door®

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    508

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    500

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    508

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    275

  • Ice Maker (L)

    13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    145

  • Product Weight (kg)

    135

  • Height (mm)

    1787

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    734

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    734

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    880 x 1880 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door®

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Cubed/Crushed

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes

  • Craft Ice

    Yes

  • Water Filtration System

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    500

  • Energy Rating

    3 Stars

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    5 Fixed

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Fresh Zone

    2

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091566959

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawer

    6

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

