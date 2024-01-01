We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
508L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Door-in-Door®
Raid the fridge without losing your cool
Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.
Entertain like a baller
Good things take time! Did you know, freezing ice super slowly helps bubbles to escape, resulting in higher clarity, more transparent ice?
Our Craft Ice™ Maker produces 3 ice balls approx. every 22 hours.*
Up to 30 ice ball storage capacity.
*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is initially activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.
*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Feature
-
Made to fit with Slim Width
-
Raid the fridge without losing your cool with Door-In-Door®
-
Entertain like a baller with the Craft Ice™ Maker
-
Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
-
10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
508
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
500
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
508
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
275
-
Ice Maker (L)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
145
-
Product Weight (kg)
135
-
Height (mm)
1787
-
Depth with handle (mm)
734
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Depth without handle (mm)
734
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
880 x 1880 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Cubed/Crushed
-
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
-
Craft Ice
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
500
-
Energy Rating
3 Stars
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
5 Fixed
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Fresh Zone
2
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091566959
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Drawer
6
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
What people are saying
