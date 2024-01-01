We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE 640L French Door Fridge, with InstaView Door-in-Door®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity (L)
640
-
Refrigerator Capacity
387L
-
Freezer Capacity
240L
-
Ice Maker Capacity
13L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1784
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
636
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
758
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
758
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Weight
203kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
573kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish
Textured Stainless Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Insta View®
Yes
-
Door-In-Door®
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED (Top, Front and Rear)
-
Shelving
5 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
6 Fixed
-
Drawers
1 CustomChill™ Pantry, 2 Regular Crisper
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Deodoriser
Yes (Fresh Filter)
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED (Top and Front)
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Drawers
6 x Plastic (Removable)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
