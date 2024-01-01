We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
693L Platinum Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
All Spec
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
8 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Platinum
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1785mm
-
Depth without Door
610mm
-
Depth without Handle
715mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
788mm
-
Width
910mm
-
Weight
133kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating
2 Stars (New Star Rating) / 4 Stars (Old Star Rating)
-
Energy Consumption
685kWh/year
-
Warranty
10 Year Linear Compressor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system [compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing] parts only + 5 years on linear compressor [parts only])
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED (Back)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
3
-
Moist Balance Crisper
2
-
Door Baskets
5 (Fixed)
-
Shelving
Slide Out/Spill Stop
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED (Back)
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
2
-
Door Basket
3
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
4
-
Indoor Ice Maker
Yes
