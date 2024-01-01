Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
626L Flat Door Side by Side Fridge, in Dark Graphite Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

626L Flat Door Side by Side Fridge, in Dark Graphite Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GS-B680DSLE

626L Flat Door Side by Side Fridge, in Dark Graphite Finish

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
912 x 1790 x 717
CAPACITY
626L
KEY FEATURE 1
Modern Flat Door Design
KEY FEATURE 2
Multi Air flow, Cooling each shelf

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Side By Side

  • Finish

    Dark Graphite

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

CAPACITY(GROSS)

  • Total

    626L

  • Refrigerator

    400L

  • Freezer

    226L

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Shelving

    Fixed (4)

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (4)

  • Drawers

    Moisture Balance Crisper (1)
    Fresh Zone (1)

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawers

    1

  • Door Baskets

    4

  • Shelving

    5

TECHNICAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Height (mm)

    1790

  • Width (mm)

    912

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    615

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    717

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    717

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    972mm x 770mm x 1891mm

  • Weight (Unit)

    103kg

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Consumption

    560 kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

WARRANTY

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    *2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying