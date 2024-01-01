We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
625L Side by Side Fridge with Door-in-Door®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity
625L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
411L
-
Freezer Capacity
214L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Side by Side Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
610
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
733
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
738
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Weight
130kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
625kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2.5 Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless Finish
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
4 x Tempered Glass, 4 x Bottle Rack
-
Door Baskets
8 Fixed
-
Drawers
1 Utility Box, 1 Moisture Balance Crisper, 1 Fresh Zone
-
Egg Box
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
4 x Tempered Glass
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Drawers
2
-
Express Freeze
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
