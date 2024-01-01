Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
635L Side by Side Fridge in Stainless Finish

GS-N635PL

635L Side by Side Fridge in Stainless Finish

front view

UVnano® Water Dispenser

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the water nozzle.

Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.

Non-Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser

Ice and water at the ready

We understand that not everyone can run plumbing to their fridge. No need to miss out and no need to call the plumber. Keep everyone supplied with water and ice. Simply keep the convenient dispenser topped-up to have refreshing water and ice anytime, straight from the door.

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly
reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping
keep food fresher for longer.

Reduce fridge odours
Pure N Fresh™

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.
LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a Google speaker for hands-free voice control.
Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator

Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

10 year parts warranty
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Key Feature

  • Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano® Water Dispenser
  • Ice and water at the ready with the Non-Plumbed Ice and Water Dispenser
  • Reduce fridge odours with the Pure N Fresh™ Air Filtration System
  • Remotely adjust your fridge settings with LG ThinQ®
  • Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GS-N635PL
DIMENSION
913mm (W) x 1790mm (H) x 735mm (D)
CAPACITY
635L
KEY FEATURE 1
3.5 Star Energy Rating
KEY FEATURE 2
ThinQ (WiFi)

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    635

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    498

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side By Side

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    635

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    416

  • Net Freezer (L)

    205

  • Ice Maker (L)

    24

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    126

  • Product Weight (kg)

    116

  • Height (mm)

    1790

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    735

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    965 x 1880 x 770

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    Yes

  • UVNano

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Cubed / Crushed

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes (NonPlumbed)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    498

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091516701

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Drawer

    2

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

