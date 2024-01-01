Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
234L White Top Mount Fridge with Moist Balance Crisper

234L White Top Mount Fridge with Moist Balance Crisper

GN-234VW

234L White Top Mount Fridge with Moist Balance Crisper

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    234 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    160 Litres

  • Freezer

    74 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    White

  • Controller

    Internal Electronic

  • Door Handle

    Plastic

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Width

    537mm

  • Height

    1515mm

  • Depth

    604mm

  • Weight

    46kg

GENERAL

  • Energy Rating

    1.5 Stars (New Star Rating) / 3.5 Stars (Old Star Rating)

  • Energy Consumption

    423kWh/year

  • Warranty

    2 years full warranty + 3 years on compressor part only excluding labour.

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Bioshield

    Yes

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    One Plastic

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Door Basket

    2

  • Ice Tray

    Yes (Normal)

  • Shelves

    1 (Plastic)

