234L White Top Mount Fridge with Moist Balance Crisper
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
234 Litres
-
Refrigerator
160 Litres
-
Freezer
74 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Controller
Internal Electronic
-
Door Handle
Plastic
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Width
537mm
-
Height
1515mm
-
Depth
604mm
-
Weight
46kg
GENERAL
-
Energy Rating
1.5 Stars (New Star Rating) / 3.5 Stars (Old Star Rating)
-
Energy Consumption
423kWh/year
-
Warranty
2 years full warranty + 3 years on compressor part only excluding labour.
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
One Plastic
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Door Basket
2
-
Ice Tray
Yes (Normal)
-
Shelves
1 (Plastic)
