279L Top Mount Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
279 Litres
-
Refrigerator
207 Litres
-
Freezer
72 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Anti-fingerprint Stainless
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Rear
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
3
-
Evaporators
1
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
-
Inverter Compressor
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Moisture Balance Crisper™
Yes (1)
-
Egg Tray
Yes (1)
-
Door Baskets
4 (Fixed)
-
Deodoriser
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
3
-
Humidity Control
Yes (1)
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Door Baskets
Yes (2)
-
Glass Shelves
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Energy Consumption
295kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3½ Star
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1665mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1640mm
-
Depth without Door
530mm
-
Depth without Handle
530mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
610mm
-
Weight
50kg
-
Width
555mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
590 mm x 690 mm x 1760 mm
