315L Top Mount Fridge in Silver Finish
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Feature
-
Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
-
Fast cooling for stored door items with Door Cooling+™
-
A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
-
'Freeze up' space with Movable Ice Maker
-
Trouble-free troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis™
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor
Summary
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
315
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1640 x 710
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
282
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
315
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
236
-
Net Freezer (L)
79
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
65
-
Product Weight (kg)
59
-
Height (mm)
1640
-
Depth with handle (mm)
710
-
Depth without door (mm)
625
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1640 x 710
-
Depth without handle (mm)
710
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
639 x 1720 x 757
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Manual Twist Ice Maker
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
282
-
Energy Rating
4 Stars
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Interior Lamp
Yes(LED)
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091588777
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
What people are saying
