Cheesy Jacket Potatoes with Crisp Bacon

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 3 large sebago potatoes

- 2 rindless bacon rashers, finely chopped

- 65g (1/4 cup) sour cream

- 20g (1/4 cup) shredded 3 cheese mix

- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives, plus extra to serve

- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus extra to serve

Makes 3

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Use the tip of a sharp knife to pierce the potatoes 8 times. Place on a microwave-safe plate. Manual Cook on 100% for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Set aside to cool, slightly

Step 2
Meanwhile place the bacon on paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Manual Cook at 100% for 3 minutes or until crispy.

Step 3
Use a sharp knife to slice about 5mm from the top of each potato. Use a teaspoon to scrape out the potato flesh leaving a slight border. Place the flesh in a small bowl. Add the sour cream, cheese, chives and rosemary. Season. Carefully fill the potato shells with the mixture. Sprinkle with the bacon. Manual Cook on 70% for 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Step 4
Serve the potatoes sprinkled with extra chives and rosemary.

