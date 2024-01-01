We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME Portable Smart Touch Screen
TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in atelier and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.
*The battery run time applies in Home Mode, Volume Level 10 and continuous video streaming. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.
All your favourites in one place
With streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.*
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
*Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.
The easy way to
share and play
A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.
*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
*Portrait viewing may not be supported by all apps and may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
Key Feature
-
Built-in battery lets you enjoy movies, workouts and more from anywhere in your space
-
Full HD 27" Smart Screen
-
Stream, share and mirror your favourite content
-
Portable design for easy movement
-
Connect through NFC, AirPlay, USB and HDMI
-
Easy Control via Touchscreen and Remote Control
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear voice
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System
2Ch
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
1ea
-
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
23
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
621 x 1275 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
397 x 397
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
17.5
PICTURE(DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Display Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Display Type
Touchscreen LED-LCD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10, HLG
-
Picture Mode
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Auto Power Saving, Cinema, Cricket, ISF Expert Bright Room, ISF Expert Dark Room)
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor Gen4
SMART SCREEN
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
GAMING
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2ea)
-
Power Adaptor
Yes
-
Phone Cradle
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091974150
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
3 ½
-
Warranty Period
1 Year - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.