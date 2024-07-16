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NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven

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NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven

MS2036NDB
Front view of NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
Front view of NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB
LG NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven, MS2036NDB

Key Features

  • Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Interior Coating
  • Slim Design
  • Internal LED lamp

There is a microwave oven in neutral coloured kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating

EasyClean™ interior coating* makes cleaning simple and convenient.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that it is easy to clean inside.

*Tested by SGS. Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.

Compact Design

Sleek on the outside. Roomy on the inside.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe compact size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Easy operation and LED Lighting

Easily +/- cook time with a simple touch. Interior white LED lamp for easy visibility.

LG microwave with vegetable dish heating, control panel shows 03:30 with a hand icon indicating touch operation.

Collage with a woman eating a burger, a bowl of salad, lime slices on a green background, and a chef in uniform.

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes Click Here And Start Cooking

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

Key Feature

  • Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Interior Coating
  • Slim Design
  • Internal LED lamp

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Oven Capacity (L)
20
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Control Type
Panel Touch
Microwave Power Output (W)
625~700

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Brand

    LG

  • Type

    Solo

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Solo

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Brand

    LG

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084220097

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    625~700

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    245

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1000-1050

  • Cavity Light Type

    White LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1000-1050

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Smart Inverter

    No

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Display

    White LED

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Door Glass Design

    Tinted

  • Cavity Design

    Square

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 292 x 386

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    454 x 261 x 328

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    317 x 204 x 294

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    625~700

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230~240V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084220097

COOKING MODES

  • Warm

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)

    No

  • Popular menu (Inverter Cook)

    No

  • Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Defrost

    4

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    3

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    8

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Air Fry

    No

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