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NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven
NeoChef, 20L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven
Key Features
- Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Interior Coating
- Slim Design
- Internal LED lamp
There is a microwave oven in neutral coloured kitchen and icons representing three key features.
Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that it is easy to clean inside.
*Tested by SGS. Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.
Compact Design
A graphic consisting of lines to describe compact size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Easy operation and LED Lighting
LG microwave with vegetable dish heating, control panel shows 03:30 with a hand icon indicating touch operation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?
Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.
Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?
Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.
Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?
Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.
Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?
Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.
What are the benefits of an LG microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.
Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.
Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?
Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.
Key Feature
- Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Interior Coating
- Slim Design
- Internal LED lamp
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Outcase Color
Black
Installation Type
Countertop
EasyClean
Yes
Door Design
Divided
Door Color
Black
Country of Origin
China
Brand
LG
Type
Solo
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Type
Solo
Outcase Color
Black
Installation Type
Countertop
EasyClean
Yes
Door Design
Divided
Door Color
Black
Country of Origin
China
Brand
LG
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806084220097
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
Clock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Microwave Power Output (W)
625~700
Turntable Size (mm)
245
Total Power Consumption (W)
1000-1050
Cavity Light Type
White LED
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1000-1050
Microwave Power Levels
10
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Smart Inverter
No
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Type
Panel Touch
Control Location
Right Side
Control Display
White LED
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
Outcase Color
Black
Interior Color
Gray
Door Type
Side Swing
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Door Glass Design
Tinted
Cavity Design
Square
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
Product Weight (kg)
9
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
317 x 204 x 294
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
625~700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230~240V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806084220097
COOKING MODES
Warm
No
Steam Cook
No
Stage Cooking
No
Speed Grill
No
Speed Convection
No
Soften
No
Slow Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Sensor Cook
No
Roast
No
Proof
No
Memory Cook
No
Melt
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)
No
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
No
Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)
No
Grill
No
Dehydrate
No
Defrost
4
Defrost
Yes
Convection Bake
No
Bake
No
Auto Reheat
3
Auto Reheat
Yes
Auto Cook
8
Auto Cook
Yes
Air Fry
No
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