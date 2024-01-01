NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MS4296OBS

(0)

Sleek Minimalist Design<br>1

Sleek Minimalist Design

A single piece of tempered glass on the front door creates a modern, stylish appearance.

Italian Lemon Ricotta Mug Cakes

These delicious lemon cakes can be made in 15 minutes with a quick zap in the microwave.

Method

Step 1
Spoon 1 teaspoon of the lemon curd into the base of each of the four 300ml microwave-safe mugs.

Step 2
Place the butter in large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on P-70 (see notes) for 30 seconds or until just melted.

Step 3
Add the ricotta, sugar, lemon rind, eggs and remaining lemon curd to the melted butter. Mix until well combined. Stir in the flour until well combined. Spoon mixture among the prepared mugs. Microwave on 100, turning mugs halfway through, for 4 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Set aside for 5 minutes before topping with double cream and extra lemon curd.

Alt text

Fast Cooking<br>1

Fast Cooking

Reduce cooking and reheating time with up to 1200W of power, compared to a 1000W LG conventional microwave oven.

Anti-Bacterial Coating<br>1

Anti-Bacterial Coating

The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior coating makes cleaning simple and convenient. Just a few wipes are all it takes to clean the microwave interior. The coating eliminates 99.99 percent* of harmful bacteria from the surface.

Stable Turntable1

Stable Turntable

The hexagonal ring stabilises the turntable with six support points, which helps prevent off-centre items from tipping and spilling during cooking.
Even Defrosting<br>1

Even Defrosting

The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef™ enables more precise temperature control to help defrost foods and avoid overcooked and unthawed areas.
Even Heating<br>1

Even Heating

LG Inverter technology enables a more even distribution of heat throughout foods with more precise temperature control. Delivering a satisfying dining experience.
Versatile Cooking<br>1

Versatile Cooking

With just one appliance you can warm, defrost and cook. From delicately proofing yogurt to popping your corn, the LG Inverter microwave is a versatile cooking solution.

Bright Internal Lighting<br>1

Bright Internal Lighting

The interior white LED lamp on the NeoChef™ oven is 3 times brighter and more energy efficient than the incandescent light on other LG microwave ovens, letting you easily check on the contents of the microwave without having to open the door.
Smaller outside.<br>1

Smaller outside.

The new generation of LG NeoChef™ microwave ovens have smaller overall exterior dimensions than their LG predecessors. The more compact size means they can fit into smaller spaces.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
42L
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
540mm x 310mm x 434mm
KEY FEATURE
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
KEY FEATURE
Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    42

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    360

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Melt

    3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)

  • Proof

    1 Menu (Yogurt)

  • Sensor Cook

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh, Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

  • Soften

    3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)

  • Warm

    1

  • Popular menu (Inverter Cook)

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Colour

    Black

  • Door Glass

    Tinted

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    610 x 335 x 490

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 310 x 434

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.3

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087857504

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).

