24" LG LED LCD Monitor EB23 Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
24" (61cm)
-
Panel Type
AH-IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Resolution
1920 x 1200
-
Brightness
300 cd/m2 (Typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1 (DFC), 1000:1 (Normal)
-
Viewing Angle
H:178°, V:178°
-
Supported Colors
16.7M Colours
PHYSICAL FEATURES
-
Dimension With Stand (W x H x D)
558mm x 395mm x 239mm
-
Box Weight
7.5kg
-
Weight With Stand
5.4kg
-
Connector
D-Sub, DVI-D, Display Port
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, Built in Power
-
Wall/Arm Mount Type
Yes, VESA Compatible (100mm x 100mm, 100mm x 200mm)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Audio
1W x 2, Built-in Speaker
-
General Function
DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play, fortePivot, Super Energy Saving
-
Stand
Tilt (-5~23°), Swivel, Pivot (90°) Height Adjustable (Down 50mm / up to 120mm range)
POWER
-
Normal Operation
28W (Typical)
-
Suspend/Standby
0.3W under (Typical)
-
Power off Mode
0.3W under (Typical)
PLUG & PLAY
-
DDC
DDC/CI
-
USB
Yes (1 up / 2 down)
-
Display Port
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Regulation Compliance
TCO6.0, UL(cUL), TUV-GS, TUV-Ergo, FCC-B-CE, EPA, EPEAT-Gold, VESA Mount, Windows8, ISO13406-2, C-Tick
-
Warranty
3 Year Warranty (Parts & Labour)
-
OSD Control
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
