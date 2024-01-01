Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" LG LED LCD Monitor EB23 Series

24EB23PY

24" LG LED LCD Monitor EB23 Series

LG 24EB23PY - 24" LG LED LCD Monitor EB23 Series
PANEL

  • Size

    24" (61cm)

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1200

  • Brightness

    300 cd/m2 (Typical)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1 (DFC), 1000:1 (Normal)

  • Viewing Angle

    H:178°, V:178°

  • Supported Colors

    16.7M Colours

PHYSICAL FEATURES

  • Dimension With Stand (W x H x D)

    558mm x 395mm x 239mm

  • Box Weight

    7.5kg

  • Weight With Stand

    5.4kg

  • Connector

    D-Sub, DVI-D, Display Port

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, Built in Power

  • Wall/Arm Mount Type

    Yes, VESA Compatible (100mm x 100mm, 100mm x 200mm)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio

    1W x 2, Built-in Speaker

  • General Function

    DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play, fortePivot, Super Energy Saving

  • Stand

    Tilt (-5~23°), Swivel, Pivot (90°) Height Adjustable (Down 50mm / up to 120mm range)

POWER

  • Normal Operation

    28W (Typical)

  • Suspend/Standby

    0.3W under (Typical)

  • Power off Mode

    0.3W under (Typical)

PLUG & PLAY

  • DDC

    DDC/CI

  • USB

    Yes (1 up / 2 down)

  • Display Port

    Yes (1)

GENERAL

  • Regulation Compliance

    TCO6.0, UL(cUL), TUV-GS, TUV-Ergo, FCC-B-CE, EPA, EPEAT-Gold, VESA Mount, Windows8, ISO13406-2, C-Tick

  • Warranty

    3 Year Warranty (Parts & Labour)

  • OSD Control

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

