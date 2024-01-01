Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27QN880-B

27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

LG QHD Monitor Ergo

An immersive experience for work, watch and play

An immersive experience for work, watch and play

LG QHD Monitor expands your view for elevated productivity, all in an easy set-up. The rich, vivid IPS display delivers accurate colour at wide angles, along with impressive refresh rates and response times for gaming and fast action.

Stunning Image Quality

2560 x 1440 QHD IPS sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Multi Motion Stand

User Convenience

USB Type-C™

Easy Installation

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10

27" QHD IPS Display

Lifelike colour with IPS and QHD resolution

Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 27" and 2560x1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features realistic, accurate colour and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Whatever the task, get it done fast.
A monitor and stand in one
Multi Motion Stand

A monitor and stand in one

Customise your setup in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot – the Ergo Stand provides flexibility to design an ergonomic work environment and can be easily adapted to your working style. A simple press and click helps improve productivity and efficiency, while saving space.

Extend/Retract

Swivel

Height

Pivot

Tilt

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with a Range of Postures

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a customised workstation.
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo

Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Key Feature

  • 27" QHD (2560x1440) IPS
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
  • Extend/Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    717 x 477 x 247

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x  604.0 x 404.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.65

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.75

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

