LG MyView Smart 27” 4K UHD IPS with webOS
My kind of screen
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
^Screen mirror feature requires the screen and mirrored device to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Personalised discoveries await
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased seperately.
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
AI concierge
Listening to your tastes
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
Music
Curated to your tastes
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset is sold seperately
^Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
Great display for both work and play
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances'.
~The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
The Remote Control is included in the package.
The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish space-saving design
*Tilt: 5~15˚.
A variety of interfaces
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Feature
-
27” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display
-
webOS Smart Monitor
-
ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
-
AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
-
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 2xUSB 2.0
-
Slim design & Flat style stand
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
27SR73U-W
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.6 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS (3-side)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400nits
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
400nits
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
SMART INFORMATION
-
Platform
KID23Q
-
webOS Version
webOS 23
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Quick Start+
Yes
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Bluetooth Speaker
Yes
-
Camera
No
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Home
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apps
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
USB Media Player
Yes
-
Live Menu
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Network File Brower
Yes
-
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
Yes
-
AirPlay
Yes
-
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2EA
-
HDMI Version
2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4 / 2.2
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
60Hz
-
USB-C
Yes
-
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
USB-C (V Frequency)
60Hz
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 1EA)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 2EA)
-
Camera
Yes (2MP/30fps) / External
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V 7.37A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
TBD
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
White
-
Colour (Back Cover)
White
-
Colour (Stand Body)
White
-
Colour (Stand Base)
White
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Tilt
TBD
-
Wall Mountable
100x100
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
One Click Stand
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 608.2 x 217
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
944 x 545 x 141
-
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.8kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
360 / 720 / 816
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5key
-
Key Type
Joy Stick
-
LED Colour(On mode)
Red
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
STANDARD
-
CB
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
BIS (for India)
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Yes (White Slim)
-
Remote Controller (Colour)
White
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Colour)
White
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
White / 1m
-
HDMI
Yes
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
