31.5'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, Play better
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
Personalised discoveries await
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
Easily control your appliances
*Supported services may differ by country.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Brilliant colours, sharp picture
Stylish space-saving design
A variety of ports
*HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Feature
-
31.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
-
webOS Smart Monitor
-
ThinQ Home Dashboard
-
Magic Remote support
-
AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
32SR50F-W
-
Year
2023
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
80cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS (Normal)
-
Local Dimming Zone
NO
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.363 x 0.363 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200nits(min)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250nits
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
250nits
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
8ms(Typ)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Low Haze Type
SMART INFORMATION
-
Platform
KF23F
-
webOS Version
webOS 23
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
No
-
Dolby Vision™
No
-
Picture Mode
YES
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Game Optimizer
NO
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Quick Start+
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
YES
-
Hotel Mode
NO
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Equalizer
YES
-
Bluetooth Speaker
YES
-
Camera
No
-
Windows Hello
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
-
AMD FreeSync™
No
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
LAN
NO
-
Wi-Fi
YES
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Home
YES
-
Home Dashboard
YES
-
Apps
YES
-
Web Browser
YES
-
USB Media Player
YES
-
Live Menu
YES
-
Voice Recognition
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
-
Digital Video Recording
NO
-
Time Machine Ready
NO
-
ThinQ App
YES
-
Network File Brower
YES
-
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
YES
-
AirPlay
YES
-
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
YES
-
Mobile TV On
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
CI Slot
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
HDMI
2EA
-
HDMI Version
2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
50~60Hz
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
-
Headphone Out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Optical Out
NO
-
RCA Input
NO
-
RCA Output
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
SCART
NO
-
Speaker Out
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
[Location]
[Location]
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x2
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V,50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V 2.53A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
30W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal Design
-
Colour (Front Cabinet)
White
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
White
-
Colour (Back Cover)
White
-
Colour (Stand Body)
White
-
Colour (Stand Base)
White
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Tilt
`-5 ~ 15º
-
Swivel
NO
-
Pivot
NO
-
Wall Mountable
100x100
-
Base Detachable
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
892 X 131 X 517
-
Weight with Stand
6.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.4kg
-
Weight in Shipping
9kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
384ea / 768ea / 864ea
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour(On mode)
OFF
-
LED Colour(Power save mode)
Red
-
LED Colour(Standby)
Red
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
YES
-
HDCP
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
Plug & Play
YES
STANDARD
-
TCO
NO
-
EPA
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
NO
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
CB
YES
-
UL(cUL)
YES
-
FCC-B
YES
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
EPEAT (Germany)
NO
-
ErP
YES
-
CE
YES
-
BIS (for India)
YES
-
VCCI (for Japan)
YES
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
CCC (for China)
YES
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
-
USB-C (VESA)
NO
ACCESSORY
-
RF cable
NO
-
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
-
Magic Remote Controller
NO
-
Remote Controller (Colour)
White
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
-
PC Audio cable
NO
-
RCA 3Line (Gender)
NO
-
RCA 5Line (Gender)
NO
-
Adapter
YES
-
Power Cord
YES(according to country)
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Display Port
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Type C
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
