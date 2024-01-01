Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

31.5'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

32SR50F-W

31.5'' Full HD IPS MyView Smart Monitor with webOS

(0)
front view with remote control
LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Work smarter, Play better

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps*, and set up a home office environment with a connected PC.
LG Smart Monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices

Mirror from your devices

Full HD IPS display

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ

Control with ThinQ

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

webOS 23 new home

Personalised discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore discover content on built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV*. 
webOS 23 new home.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.*

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colours, sharp picture

The 31.5" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

Stylish space-saving design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A variety of ports

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.*

*HDMI cable is included in the package.

Key Feature

  • 31.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard
  • Magic Remote support
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    32SR50F-W

  • Year

    2023

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    31.5 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    80cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS (Normal)

  • Local Dimming Zone

    NO

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.363 x 0.363 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200nits(min)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250nits

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

    250nits

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    8ms(Typ)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Low Haze Type

SMART INFORMATION

  • Platform

    KF23F

  • webOS Version

    webOS 23

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    No

  • Dolby Vision™

    No

  • Picture Mode

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    Auto Brightness

  • Game Optimizer

    NO

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Quick Start+

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    YES

  • Hotel Mode

    NO

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Equalizer

    YES

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    YES

  • Camera

    No

  • Windows Hello

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    No

  • AMD FreeSync™

    No

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • LAN

    NO

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Home

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • Apps

    YES

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • USB Media Player

    YES

  • Live Menu

    YES

  • Voice Recognition

    YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

  • Digital Video Recording

    NO

  • Time Machine Ready

    NO

  • ThinQ App

    YES

  • Network File Brower

    YES

  • Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)

    YES

  • AirPlay

    YES

  • Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)

    YES

  • Mobile TV On

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • CI Slot

    NO

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    50~60Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A 2EA)

  • Headphone Out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Optical Out

    NO

  • RCA Input

    NO

  • RCA Output

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • SCART

    NO

  • Speaker Out

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • [Location]

    [Location]

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V,50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V 2.53A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    30W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Normal Design

  • Colour (Front Cabinet)

    White

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    White

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    White

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Tilt

    `-5 ~ 15º

  • Swivel

    NO

  • Pivot

    NO

  • Wall Mountable

    100x100

  • Base Detachable

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    892 X 131 X 517

  • Weight with Stand

    6.6kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    9kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    384ea / 768ea / 864ea

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour(On mode)

    OFF

  • LED Colour(Power save mode)

    Red

  • LED Colour(Standby)

    Red

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    YES

  • HDCP

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • Plug & Play

    YES

STANDARD

  • TCO

    NO

  • EPA

    NO

  • TUV-TYPE

    NO

  • TUV-GS

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    NO

  • CB

    YES

  • UL(cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    NO

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    NO

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    YES

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    YES

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • CCC (for China)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C (USB-IF)

    NO

  • USB-C (VESA)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • RF cable

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES (White Slim)

  • Magic Remote Controller

    NO

  • Remote Controller (Colour)

    White

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

  • PC Audio cable

    NO

  • RCA 3Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RCA 5Line (Gender)

    NO

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES(according to country)

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.