24" UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

24GS50F-B

24” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

Front view
UltraGear™ Logo.



Born to game

An image of a race car traveling at the speed of light inside an UltraGear monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

Start with speed.

Get ahead from the starting line with 180Hz refresh rate.

Display

24" FHD (1920x1080) display HDR 10

Speed

180Hz refresh rate 1ms MBR

Technology

AMD FreeSync™

180Hz refresh rate

Redefine your game.

Enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic, fast-paced fighter jet imagery
1ms MBR*

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy​

1ms MBR helps you see the action and opponents with low rates of image blur for a clear gaming advantage.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

HDR 10

Enjoy The Latest Video and Games in HDR

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Clearer, smoother, and faster
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, smoother, and faster

AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Designed for the gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-sided narrow bezel design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably.
Borderless design monitor icon.

Narrow bezel design

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Two monitor images showing the front and back of the monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Choose your gaming style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair Feature*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor's maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Key Feature

  • 24-inch FHD (1920x1080) display
  • 180Hz refresh rate
  • HDR 10
  • 3-side virtually borderless design
  • 1ms MBR
  • AMD FreeSync™
All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.7

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2739 x 0.2739

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    93

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    15.7W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    16W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    18W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 414.2 x 195.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 322.2 x 39mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    710 x 400 x 156mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.55kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.95kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

