27” UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate
Display
27" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming
It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GR93U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Narrow Bezel Design
The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Key Feature
-
27-inch UHD 4K (3840X2160) Display
-
144Hz Refresh Rate
-
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
-
VESA DisplayHDRTM 400, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Size (cm)
68.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
COLOUR & CALIBRATION
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
Yes
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Lighting Effect
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
True Colour Pro
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @144Hz max.
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @144Hz max.
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V,50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
50W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7mm (UP)
613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7mm (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
691 x 184 x 498mm
-
Weight with Stand
6.4kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping
8.80kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
