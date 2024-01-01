We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Start with speed.
Display
27” FHD (1920x1080) display HDR 10
Speed
180Hz refresh rate 1ms MBR
Technology
AMD FreeSync™
Redefine your game.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Enjoy The Latest Video and Games in HDR
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Designed for the gamer
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Choose your gaming style
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Feature
-
27-inch FHD (1920x1080) display
-
180Hz refresh rate
-
HDR 10
-
3-side virtually borderless design
-
1ms MBR
-
AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.6
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
82
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68%(CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
17.1W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
19W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
20W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.69 x 201.61 x 456.05
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.69 x 364.09 x 39.3mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.25kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.9kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
What people are saying
-
