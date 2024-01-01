Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear 32 Inch Gaming Monitor, QHD IPS 1ms Monitor, 165Hz Refresh Rate, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

LG UltraGear 32 Inch Gaming Monitor, QHD IPS 1ms Monitor, 165Hz Refresh Rate, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

32GP750-B

LG UltraGear 32 Inch Gaming Monitor, QHD IPS 1ms Monitor, 165Hz Refresh Rate, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

front view

LG UltraGear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
165Hz Refresh Rate
Display
31.5” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

This monitor delivers IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster) technology to rival TN monitor speeds. With minimised reverse ghosting and fast response time, enjoy incredible gaming performance.*

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR400 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Vivid Colours and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes and DisplayHDR 400 delivers dynamic contrast on the large QHD screen.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise, lower and pivot the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Virtually borderless design monitor

Narrow bezel design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Various Game.

Different Modes for Different Games

Select Gamer, FPS or RTS mode – and customise your gaming experience.
  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Key Feature

  • 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Display
  • IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 & Colour Calibrated
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Deep Sleep Mode Low Blue Light

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    793 x 227 x 557

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714 x 428 x 50.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    50W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    HDMI Cable(2.0 version), DP Cable(1.4 version)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

