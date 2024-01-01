We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear 32 Inch Gaming Monitor, QHD IPS 1ms Monitor, 165Hz Refresh Rate, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Off
-
On
Crosshair Feature
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Key Feature
-
31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Display
-
IPS 1ms (GtG)
-
165Hz Refresh Rate
-
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 & Colour Calibrated
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Deep Sleep Mode Low Blue Light
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
793 x 227 x 557
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 428 x 50.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
50W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version), DP Cable(1.4 version)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.