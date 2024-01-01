We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate
Display
32" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming
It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GR93U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Narrow Bezel Design
The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Feature
-
32-inch UltraGear™ UHD (3840X2160) Display
-
144Hz Refresh Rate
-
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
-
VESA DisplayHDRTM 400, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1818 x 0.1818
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
500cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
No
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision™
No
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Mini-LED Technology
No
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
No
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
No
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
No
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(SDR Contents) --> Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB, Colour Weakness, Callibration 1, Callibration 2 (HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
No
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
No
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
Yes
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
No
-
VESA ClearMR
No
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
OverClocking
No
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
No
-
PIP
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
-
Camera
No
-
Mic
No
-
Others (Feature)
DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
No
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
No
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
No
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
48~144Hz
-
HDMI (w/ VRR)
48~144Hz(Extended), 60~144Hz(Basic)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DP (w/o VRR)
48~144Hz
-
DP (w/ VRR)
48~144Hz(Extended), 60~144Hz(Basic)
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
No
-
USB-C
No
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
No
-
Daisy Chain
No
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
No
-
LAN (RJ-45)
No
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
No
-
Audio In
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
No
-
[Location]
Rear and Bottom(4pole HP out)
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
No
-
DTS HP:X
Yes
-
Maxx Audio
No
-
Rich Bass
No
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
110W (19V / 5.79A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
Black, Matt + High Glossy
-
Colour (Back Cover)
Purple Gray, Matt + Pattern
-
Colour (Stand Body)
Purple Gray, Matt + High Glossy
-
Colour (Stand Base)
Purple Gray, Matt
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Tilt
-5º ~ + 15º
-
Height Range [mm]
110mm
-
Down Height [mm]
100.6mm
-
Pivot
Clockwise
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9x611.2x278(UP) / 713.9x501.2x278(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 428.2 x 54
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969 x 168 x 531
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.3Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.0Kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.6Kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
240/576/672
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Colour)
Black
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
D-Sub
No
-
D-Sub (Colour/Length)
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
DVI-D (Colour/Length)
No
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Display Port (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
Thunderbolt (Colour/Length)
No
-
USB-C
No
-
USB-C (Colour/Length)
No
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
USB A to B (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Remote Controller
No
-
Remote Controller (Colour)
No
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.