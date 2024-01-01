Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

32" LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

32GR93U-B

32" LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

front view

Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time

144Hz Refresh Rate

Display

32" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is very vivid and clear.
UHD 4K Display

Stunning Gaming Imagery

The UHD 4K display supports the express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes.

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is clear and colorful.
HDR400 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming

Thanks to the IPS 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows two compared animations, a car running in the game. The two animations look the same, but the first one that does not apply a 144Hz refresh rate is less clear than another.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at a target easily.

*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The monitor displays high-quality moving images.
UHD@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GR93U is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GR93U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Narrow Bezel Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.

Borderless design monitor.

Bezel Design

3-side
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
It shows the bottom part of the monitor that has a 4-pole headphone port and a headphone cable linked to it.

4-pole Headphone out

Enjoy your games while having voice chat and experience virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X

*Headsets sold separately.

The animation shows the customized Modes for the Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customise the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) while in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.*

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Key Feature

  • 32-inch UltraGear™ UHD (3840X2160) Display
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • VESA DisplayHDRTM 400, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1818 x 0.1818

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    500cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Curvature

    No

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision™

    No

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Mini-LED Technology

    No

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    No

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    No

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    No

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR Contents) --> Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB, Colour Weakness, Callibration 1, Callibration 2 (HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    No

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    No

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    Yes

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    No

  • VESA ClearMR

    No

  • Black Stabiliser

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • OverClocking

    No

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    No

  • PIP

    No

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

  • Camera

    No

  • Mic

    No

  • Others (Feature)

    DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    No

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    No

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    No

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    48~144Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    48~144Hz(Extended), 60~144Hz(Basic)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    48~144Hz

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    48~144Hz(Extended), 60~144Hz(Basic)

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    No

  • USB-C

    No

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    No

  • Daisy Chain

    No

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    No

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    No

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    No

  • Audio In

    No

  • Mic In

    No

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • Line out

    No

  • [Location]

    Rear and Bottom(4pole HP out)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    No

  • DTS HP:X

    Yes

  • Maxx Audio

    No

  • Rich Bass

    No

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    110W (19V / 5.79A)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    Black, Matt + High Glossy

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    Purple Gray, Matt + Pattern

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    Purple Gray, Matt + High Glossy

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    Purple Gray, Matt

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Tilt

    -5º ~ + 15º

  • Height Range [mm]

    110mm

  • Down Height [mm]

    100.6mm

  • Pivot

    Clockwise

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9x611.2x278(UP) / 713.9x501.2x278(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 428.2 x 54

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 168 x 531

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.0Kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.6Kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    240/576/672

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Colour)

    Black

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • D-Sub

    No

  • D-Sub (Colour/Length)

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • DVI-D (Colour/Length)

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Display Port (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • Thunderbolt (Colour/Length)

    No

  • USB-C

    No

  • USB-C (Colour/Length)

    No

  • USB A to B

    Yes

  • USB A to B (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Remote Controller

    No

  • Remote Controller (Colour)

    No

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder / Mouse holder

