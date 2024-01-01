Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

32GS95UE-B

32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

(0)
Front view
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The new genre of
gaming monitor

Witness the big bang of innovative technologies, Dual-Mode, and Pixel Sound.
This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor USP video.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

The wider 4K OLED monitor.
32" 4K OLED

Finally,the wide 32" 4K OLED

Indulge in a wider gaming experience with the 32" 4K OLED designed for gamers ready to dive into a broader world. Impeccably fitting your desk, it will truly captivate your view with a grand sense of scale.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The wider 4K OLED monitor.
World’s first certified

Dual-Mode,
double the wonder 

No more hesitation between refresh rate and resolution. With the world's first VESA-certified Dual-Mode*, gamers can now fully enjoy vivid, graphically-rich imagery and fast-paced action, and switch between 4K 240Hz and Full HD 480Hz on this 4K Dual Mode OLED monitor screen, with just a press of a hotkey.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

The brighter^ OLED

Brilliant to magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits* and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array technology, presenting a 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Videoen viser, at lyden kommer fra selve skærmen, og lyden bevæger sig samtidig med, at hver pixel på skærmen bevæger sig.
Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™

Blasting sound
on every pixel move

Immerse yourself in a whole new level of game sound which comes from the front of the 32-inch screen, transforming every in-game movement into audio. With DTS® Virtual:X™ and up to 7.1 channels, you can feel the game sound surrounding you like never before.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric design

Fully utilise your desk space

Unveiling UltraGear's new Unity Hexagonal Design. This streamlined, unique and compact design takes up very little desk surface, allowing you to minimise clutter and maximise comfort in your gaming environment.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.

Front image in an ambient cut.

Back light image in an ambient cut.

Swivel adjustable icon.
Swivel
Tilt adjustable icon.
Tilt
Height adjustable icon.
Height
Pivotable icon.
Pivot

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show off your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology provides a clear viewing experience by minimising screen distractions caused by surrounding light.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but vibrant viewing

Experience brilliant colours comfortably, with LG's OLED panels* and Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.


DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output
with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI^ so that gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD resolution and 240Hz* using either the Display Port or HDMI port.

*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.
4-pole headphone out

Plugin for
immersive sound effect

Experience virtual, immersive, and 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. Or, simply connect your headset* with 4-pole headphones out to enjoy gaming and Pixel Sound, while having a voice chat.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package, they must be purchased separately at additional cost.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

      Quick setups for brighter OLED

      [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

        GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

        Quick setups for brighter OLED

        [Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

        GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

        Quick setups for brighter OLED

        [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

          GUI setting image of Brightness.

          Quick setups for brighter OLED

          [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

            GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

            Quick setups for brighter OLED

            [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

              *Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
              *The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

              How to Protect your OLED

              You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move'*, which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

              *This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.
              *It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.

              Dynamic Action Sync

              Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

              Black Stabiliser

              Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

              Crosshair*

              The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

              FPS Counter^

              The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

              *Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
              ^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
              *FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

              LG Calibration Studio software.
              LG Calibration Studio

              Accurate colours updated

              By utilising the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio*, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

              *Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
              *The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

              Key Feature

              • 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
              • Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
              • Pixel Sound with DTS Virtual:X™
              • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
              • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
              • Unity Hexagonal Design
              All Spec

              INFO

              • Product name

                UltraGear

              • Year

                Y24

              DISPLAY

              • Size [Inch]

                31.5

              • Size [cm]

                79.9

              • Resolution

                3840 x 2160

              • Panel Type

                OLED

              • Aspect Ratio

                16:9

              • Pixel Pitch [mm]

                0.1814 x 0.1814 mm

              • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

                140

              • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

                250cd/m²

              • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                275cd/m²

              • Colour Gamut (Min.)

                DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

              • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

              • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

                1.07B

              • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

                1200000:1

              • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

                1500000:1

              • Response Time

                0.03ms (GtG)

              • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                240

              • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

                178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

              FEATURES

              • HDR 10

                YES

              • VESA DisplayHDR™

                DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

              • HDR Effect

                YES

              • Colour Calibrated in Factory

                YES

              • HW Calibration

                HW Calibration Ready

              • Reader Mode

                YES

              • Colour Weakness

                YES

              • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                G-SYNC Compatible

              • AMD FreeSync™

                FreeSync Premium Pro

              • VRR

                YES

              • VESA Adaptive Sync

                YES

              • VESA Dual-Mode

                UHD 240Hz / FHD 480Hz

              • VESA ClearMR

                13000

              • Black Stabilizer

                YES

              • Dynamic Action Sync

                YES

              • Crosshair

                YES

              • FPS Counter

                YES

              • User Defined Key

                YES

              • Auto Input Switch

                YES

              • RGB LED Lighting

                Unity Hexagon Lighting

              • Smart Energy Saving

                YES

              • Live Colour Low Blue Light

                YES

              SW APPLICATION

              • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

                YES

              • Dual Controller

                YES

              • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                YES

              CONNECTIVITY

              • HDMI

                YES(2ea)

              • HDMI Version

                Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1

              • HDMI (HDCP Version)

                2.3

              • DisplayPort

                YES(1ea)

              • DP Version

                1.4 (DSC)

              • DP (HDCP Version)

                2.3

              • USB Upstream Port

                YES(1ea/ver3.0)

              • USB Downstream Port

                YES(2ea/ver3.0)

              • Headphone out

                4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

              SOUND

              • Speaker

                10W x 2

              • DTS Headphone:X

                Yes

              • DTS Virtual:X

                YES

              • Pixel Sound (Cinematic Sound OLED)

                YES

              POWER

              • Type

                External Power(Adapter)

              • AC Input

                100~240V (50/60Hz)

              • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

                55W

              • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

                32W

              • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

                60W

              • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

                Less than 0.5W

              • Power Consumption (DC Off)

                Less than 0.3W

              MECHANICAL

              • Display Position Adjustments

                Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

              • Wall Mountable [mm]

                100 x 100 mm

              DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

              • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (UP)
                714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (DOWN)

              • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0mm

              • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

                973 x 183 x 544mm

              • Weight with Stand [kg]

                9.0kg

              • Weight without Stand [kg]

                5.6kg

              • Weight in Shipping [kg]

                12.8kg

              ACCESSORY

              • HDMI

                YES (ver 2.1)

              • Display Port

                Yes

              • USB A to B

                YES

              What people are saying

              Find locally

              Find a retailer.