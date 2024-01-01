We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Honoree
Computer Peripherals & Accessories
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The new genre of
gaming monitor
This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
Display
32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
Brilliant to magnificent play
Bright OLED panel.
^The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
The evolution of OLED
The explosion of colours
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
Gamer-centric design
Fully utilise your desk space
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Show off your game
Comfortable but vibrant viewing
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package, they must be purchased separately at additional cost.
Award-winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
How to Protect your OLED
*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Feature
-
32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
-
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
-
Pixel Sound with DTS Virtual:X™
-
0.03ms (GtG) response time
-
VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
-
Unity Hexagonal Design
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
79.9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814 x 0.1814 mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
140
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
VESA Dual-Mode
UHD 240Hz / FHD 480Hz
-
VESA ClearMR
13000
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
Speaker
10W x 2
-
DTS Headphone:X
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
YES
-
Pixel Sound (Cinematic Sound OLED)
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
55W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
32W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (UP)
714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973 x 183 x 544mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.0kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.8kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
YES
