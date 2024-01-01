We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45” UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB Type-C™, DepthSound
Born to game
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
Display
- 45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
- 240Hz refresh rate 0.03ms (GtG) response time 240Hz from HDMI, DP & USB Type-C™
Technology
- VESA ClearMR/ DepthSound NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
It is a 45" 800R curved monitor.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Size matters:
45" outpaces 49"
Ever bright OLED**
***Brightness is 275-1,300nits (Typ.).
The evolution of OLED
The explosion of colors
** 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
Incredibly smooth motion
Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™ cable is required to work properly.
**The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately. The DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C™ cables are included in the package.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology**, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
**The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
Bring sharpness
to your play
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
How to Protect your OLED
*This feature is only available as a 4-way joystick is included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
***FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second. FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Feature
-
44.5" WQHD (3440x 1440) 21:9 800R Curved OLED
-
275-1300 nits brightness
-
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
-
OLED with 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time
-
USB Type-C™ / DepthSound
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Size [cm]
113
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
84
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
VESA ClearMR
13000
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
DTS Headphone:X
Yes
-
DepthSound
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
56W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
43W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
60.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5mm(UP) / 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1100 x 317 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB-C
YES
