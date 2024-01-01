Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

43” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

43UN700-B

43” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10

(0)
Front View

Massive 43” UHD 4K Screen

Massive 43” UHD 4K Screen

The 43UN700-B allows you to enjoy multi-tasking with great picture quality on an immersive 43” display.

Discover More Working Space

Huge screen size with wide viewing angles allows you to comfortably work and collaborate with others for better work efficiency.

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Improved Productivity

With USB Type-C™ connectivity you can efficiently transfer data, and power your device through a single cable*. The 43UN700-B can be a useful addition to a desktop setup thanks to its adjustable stand and a wide range of ports.

*USB Type-C™ can charge devices up to 60W.

Big Screen. Big Fun.

Big Screen. Big Fun.

With a 43” UHD 4K display, HDR10 support and 2 x 10W stereo speakers, gamers can enjoy an immersive gaming experience on the 43UN700-B.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Enjoy More Content at Once

Enjoy More Content at Once

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks. Four screen split and picture-in-picture can allow you to stream media, surf the web and shop online – all at once.

Compatible with Various Devices

Compatible with Various Devices

The 43UN700-B offers a range of connection types*, including USB Type-C™, which allow for a variety of devices to interface with the display. You can connect up to four devices to this single monitor simultaneously.

*HDMI 2.0 x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2.

A Compelling Canvas

The 43UN700-B covers so many creative needs. It provides a large screen for you to display all of your creative work and editing screens at the same time.

A Compelling Canvas

A Compelling Canvas

Key Feature

  • 43” UHD 4K IPS Display with breathtaking clarity and HDR10
  • Powerful connectivity with USB Type-C™
  • Multi-task with PBP/PIP for greater productivity
  • Built-in speakers for integrated stereo sound
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    42.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    8ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    42.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    8ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    107.9

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(4ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP/4PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 200

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1065 x 658 x 285

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    967 x 647.6 x 275

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    967 x 575.2 x 70.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    21.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    17.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    13.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.