We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43” UHD 4K IPS Monitor with HDR10
*USB Type-C™ can charge devices up to 60W.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*HDMI 2.0 x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2.
A Compelling Canvas
Key Feature
-
43” UHD 4K IPS Display with breathtaking clarity and HDR10
-
Powerful connectivity with USB Type-C™
-
Multi-task with PBP/PIP for greater productivity
-
Built-in speakers for integrated stereo sound
-
OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
42.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
42.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
107.9
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(4ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP/4PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x 200
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1065 x 658 x 285
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
967 x 647.6 x 275
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
967 x 575.2 x 70.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
21.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
17.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
13.8
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.