34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™
See More, Do More
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Stylish Design
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
Manuals & Software Download
Download product manuals and software for your products.
Key Feature
-
34-inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Display
-
sRGB 99% Colour Gamut / HDR10
-
PBP / OnScreen Control
-
Reader Mode
-
AMD FreeSync™ / DAS / Black Stabiliser
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Size [cm]
86.42
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 483.3 x 223.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
