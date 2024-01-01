Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

34WR55QC-B

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

front view
LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440) sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency


USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation


Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

De animatie laat zien dat er meer inhoud tegelijk op een scherm kan worden weergegeven, dankzij de 21:9 beeldverhouding.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy multi-tasking set-up*

34WR55QC-B allows you to view content from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

34WR55QC-B allows you to view content from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included and must be purchased separately.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control* software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Download

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*Some features may not function as intended depending on the PC that the user is using.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colours

This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness* that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W)*, providing support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Some features may not function as intended depending on the PC that the user is using.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) ports compatible with your existing devices.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.

*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included and must be purchased separately).

Ergonomic design

Easy and ergonomic

Achieve optimal monitor positioning for viewing with one-click stand height and tilt adjustments.

Virtually borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

-5~20˚

Height

110mm

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode* adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to reduce eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe* reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps minimise eye strain.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features described above may vary depending on user's real-use conditions.

Key Feature

  • 34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440) display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB Type-C™ with 65W power delivery
  • One Click Stand / Height and Tilt Adjustable Stand
  • Reader Mode / Flicker Safe
All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.42 cm

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    231.8 (per one triad) X 231.8 um

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabiliser

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    38.4W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    31W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    35.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes

What people are saying