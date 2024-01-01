Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Widescreen Monitor with FLATRON F-Engine

22" Widescreen Monitor with FLATRON F-Engine

W2242T-BF

22" Widescreen Monitor with FLATRON F-Engine

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Screen Size

    22"

  • Screen Type

    TFT LCD

  • Wide Screen

    Yes

  • Brightness

    300cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    8000:1

  • Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertial)

    160/160

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Resolution

    1680X1050

  • Supported Colours

    16.7M Colours

  • Wall Mount Type

    VESA(75x75)

  • Normal Power

    40W

  • Suspend/Standby

    1W (typical)

  • Power off mode

    1W (typical)

GENERAL

  • Dimension(WxHxD) (Gross)

    574x407x127mm

