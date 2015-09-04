We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small simplicity
Small size
Minimalism design
Premium picture quality
4K UHD RGB Laser
DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1
Up to 120-inch screen
Easy to use
Easy portability
Versatile handle
Smart webOS
The essence of simplicity
Add aesthetics practically
*Protector accessory is optional, available at additional cost.
Handle with ease
Small with greatness
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
Surreal colour to inspire
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
Real black for deep detail
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
Place and play
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
Fully ready to connect
From phone to cinema
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
Cinematic surround sound
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
In line with various interfaces
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
External battery compatibility
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
Create your own vibe
A scene showcasing the application of the light drawing feature - reading a book in living room.
*To work properly, install the LG CineBeam Q App on the connected device and control details through the app.
What's in the box
Key Feature
Minimal size & Design (135 x 135 x 80mm)
4K UHD RGB Laser
Maximal 120-inch screen size
DCI-P3 154% (Overall), Contrast 450,000:1
Auto Screen Adjustment, Light Drawing
500 ANSI Lumens
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1
Brightness (ANSI Lumen / Lumen) 1)
500
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
450,000:1
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)↓
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 dB(A)↓
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
Projection Image - Screen Size
50" ~ 120"
Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)
80""@2.13m
100""@2.66m
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.2
Projection Offset
100%
Light source - Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
OSD Language
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
3W Mono
-
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
135 x 135 x 80
-
1.49kg
-
65W
-
<0.5W
Power Supply
Adapter 65W
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Yes
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital (HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
HDMI
1
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
OS/CONNECTIVITY
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
LG ThinQ
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (Dual)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (eARC)
-
Yes
-
HDCP2.2
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Yes
-
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (On / Off)
-
Yes
PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING
-
Quad Core
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Yes (4K)
-
Yes (4K)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Yes
-
Yes
DESIGN
-
Silver
-
One Key
-
Yes
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Simple Book
-
Yes
-
Depends on region
-
1
-
1
-
No (Ready)
-
Yes
-
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
