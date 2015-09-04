We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
Real 4K Laser
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.
Boost power of presentation
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Education : effective audiovisual class
Entertainment : easy and accurate installation
One cable, five signals with HDBaseT™
Flexible and Easy Installation
More simply and detailedly
Sufficiently compact size
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
The easy way to manage and maintenance
LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign Control+
LG ConnectedCare
LG Projection Calculator
Key Feature
-
Laser 4K UHD
-
8.3 Mega pixels (3840x2160)
-
5,000 ANSI Lumens
-
Short Throw
-
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.2
-
SuperSign / LG Connected Care
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Light Source
Laser (up to 20,000 hrs)
-
Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness
5000 ANSI
-
Screen Size
40”~300”
-
Throw Ratio
Short Throw (0.94~1.14)
-
Feature
Signage webOS 6.0 based UI & Services
(Supersign CMS / Control, webOS ECO, Connected Care)
PBP / PIP, Screen Rotation
Advanced Edge Adjustment (4/9/15/25point Warping)
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%, Zoom x1.6
5W+5W Speaker
-
Size / Weight
370 x 290 x 155 mm / 9.7kg
