LG Soundbar SC9S

(0)
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

TV and LG Sound Bar SC9S are hung on a white wall. Below a black wireless subwoofer is placed on the floor. Beyond the window on the left a city view with the blue sky can be found.

Together by Design

Introducing LG Sound Bar SC9S — designed to complement your LG OLED C Series TV.^ Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design.

WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV^

Delivered in a sleek design, the LG WOW Bracket can be used as a table-top TV stand or to attach with a wall-mounted LG OLED C Series TV.^ Easy to install, the bracket attaches directly to the TV, with the Sound Bar positioned neatly below for a clean, seamless look.

 

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.

^Bracket included with SC9S and compatible with OLED C2/C3/C4 55", 65", 77" TVs. Sound bar and TV sold separately.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

 

Variously figured blue-coloured sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface

LG Sound Bar SC9S setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV Remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen* - and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without wires. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high-quality sound more conveniently. Feel the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on soundbar model.

The sound of the cinema at home

LG Soundbar technology combined with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced* helps to bring the ultimate sound experience to your living room. Discover clear sound, and the sensation of being in the centre of every scene. 

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.

*Dolby Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Up-firing Channels

The soundbar features Triple Up-firing Channels which help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. Enjoy an incredibly immersive sound experience at home.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer integrates a large woofer designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Immersive home entertainment experience

Connect your LG Soundbar to a games console or Blu-ray player to match incredible sound with breathtaking visuals.

Sound bar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

Make setup a snap with 4K Pass-through

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K Pass-through. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Soundbar over HDMI*. 

*Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Get the most from the latest 4K games. LG Soundbar supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), so you can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV*.

*Soundbar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports 4K @ up to 120hz (32Gb/s).

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Sound Bar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

The soundbar for music afficionados

Unlock exceptional sound. Your LG Soundbar can reveal the stunning detail in high-resolution music from popular streaming services and personal collections*.

*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

The sound bar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Choose your voice control

LG Soundbars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your soundbar easily*. 

* Requires LG Soundbar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer

Experience richer sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer, which converts 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound*.

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

Sound tailored to your space

Using an internal microphone and spatial awareness technology, AI Room Calibration Pro analyses your room to help tailor sound across frequencies, balancing settings with your environment for natural and realistic sound*.

*Requires LG Soundbar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

This video shows how to install the SC9S Stand with LG OLED C2/C3. Click to watch.
Key Feature

  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
  • 4K Pass-through & VRR/ALLM for Dynamic Gaming Sound
  • Works with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Apple AirPlay
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.3

  • Output Power

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091951953

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.3

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA

  • Output Power

    400 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

  • MQA

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    4.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    22.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • TV Synergy Bracket

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    37 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

