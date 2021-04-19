LG Electronics Free OLED TV Power Board Replacement Service

LG Electronics New Zealand has begun offering a free power board replacement service for selected OLED television models manufactured between 2016 and 2019. The service aims to prevent a possible issue whereby the power board could overheat and fail.

The service program involves the replacement of the power board to avoid the possibility of a potential issue in the future and ensure greater reliability. We are confident that the replacement of the power board will avoid the problem occurring. The issue is isolated to one component and other parts of the television are not affected.

As this is a preventative service campaign which is being undertaken to address a possible quality issue only, there is no safety risk.

The list of effected OLED TV models and their production years is detailed below: