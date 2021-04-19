We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free OLED TV power board replacement service
LG Electronics Free OLED TV Power Board Replacement Service
LG Electronics New Zealand has begun offering a free power board replacement service for selected OLED television models manufactured between 2016 and 2019. The service aims to prevent a possible issue whereby the power board could overheat and fail.
The service program involves the replacement of the power board to avoid the possibility of a potential issue in the future and ensure greater reliability. We are confident that the replacement of the power board will avoid the problem occurring. The issue is isolated to one component and other parts of the television are not affected.
As this is a preventative service campaign which is being undertaken to address a possible quality issue only, there is no safety risk.
The list of effected OLED TV models and their production years is detailed below:
Year of production
Models
2016
OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6
2017
OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7
2018
OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8
Up to Sept 2019
OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9
Once you have confirmed you have one of the above OLED TV Models - please contact LG Electronics New Zealand on 0800 665 010 to arrange a replacement service.
https://www.lg.com/nz/support/announcement/NZNTC20210624151370/ isCopied
paste