26" (66cm) HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
26" (66cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768p
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
-
Analogue
Yes
VIDEO
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
627mm x 402mm x 30.1mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
627mm x 442mm x 162mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
5.0kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
4.7kg
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
