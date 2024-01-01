We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26" (66cm) HD LED LCD TV with Picture Wizard II
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
26" (66cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768p
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
-
Response Time
3ms
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
VIDEO
-
XD® Engine
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes (HDMI only)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
-
Phone Jack
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1, Service only)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
A/V Input Navigation
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (all HDMI)
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
EPG (Digital TV)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Movie (DivX), Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
5kg
-
Weight with Stand
5.4kg
-
WARRANTY
2 Years(Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.