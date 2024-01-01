Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV

32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV

32LN541B

32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    32" (80cm)

  • Panel Frame Rate

    50Hz

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768p

  • Display Type

    Direct LED

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

  • Digital

    Freeview (UHF)

VIDEO

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (3 Modes: Off, Cinema, Game)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Sound Optimiser

    Yes (3 Modes)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • USB Plus

    Yes (DivX HD)

  • MHL (Mobile HD Link)ˇ

    Yes (ˇMHL enabled Android 4.0 Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required, sold separately)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • AV Input

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • RF Input

    Yes (1)

  • Shared AV/Component Input

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    738mm x 497mm x 207mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    738mm x 437mm x 79mm

  • VESA Size

    200mm x 100mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    6.7kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    6.0kg

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    7 Stars (Old Label ). 4 Stars (2013 Label) *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode

