Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

Specs

Reviews

Support

50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

50PV250

50" (127cm) Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

(0)
Print

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    50" (127cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080p

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    1500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • 600Hz Max Sub Field Driving

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (9 Modes)

  • Colour Temperature Control

    Yes (Cool/Medium/Warm)

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes (HDMI only)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker Type

    Invisible Speaker

  • Speaker System

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (5 Modes)

  • Auto Volume Leveller II

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In v1.3

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In v1.3

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    1

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1171.9x712.2x52.5mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1171.9x770.9x289.8mm

  • VESA Size

    400x400mm

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • A/V Input Navigation

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (all HDMI)

  • AV Mode

    Yes

  • EPG (Digital TV)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Movie (DivX), Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • External HDD Support

    Yes (NTFS & FAT32)

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    27.5kg

  • Weight with Stand

    29.8kg

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year(Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

What people are saying