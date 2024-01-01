We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" (152cm) Full HD 3D Plasma TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
60" (152cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz MAX)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Emitter
RF type built-in
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
3D Glasses
AG-S250 (1 pair included)
VIDEO
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
-
3D XD Engine
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Control
Yes (Cool/Medium/Warm)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Speaker System
1 Way,2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Auto Volume Leveller II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
AV In
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In v1.4
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
LAN (for Modem)
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1, Service only)
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1391.1 x 835.5 x 52.5mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1391.1 x 905.2 x 334.7mm
-
VESA Size
600x400mm
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
A/V Input Navigation
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (all HDMI)
-
NetCast
Yes
-
DLNA®
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
EPG (Digital TV)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Movie (DivX), Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Ready
Yes
-
WiFi Ready
Yes
-
External HDD Support
Yes (NTFS & FAT32)
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Pause & Rewind Live Broadcast
Yes
-
Slow Mo Rewind & Forward
Yes (Up to X16)
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
38.5kg
-
Weight with Stand
42.6kg
-
WARRANTY
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
