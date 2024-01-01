We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Objet Collection – Easel 65'' 4K OLED
Stunning. By design
Stunning. By design
EASEL Design
EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug.
A digital canvas for artists
More than a TV - a work of art
More than a TV - a work of art
Overseas model shown.
Stylish functionality
Close-up of EASEL leaning against the wall as Line View displays the time and weather with a textured oil painting theme on-screen. Line View displaying the time and weather with a pink architectural theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a black and white paint strokes theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a sky theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a khaki green 3D object theme. Line View displaying the music player with a line pattern theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a colourful painting theme.
Light up the room
EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.
*Compared to 2022 LG OLED TV non evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
Engineered for excellence
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Key Feature
-
Easel Design – with Leaning or Flush Install
-
Moving textile cover for Line View and Full View Display
-
LG 4K SELF-LIT OLED evo for advanced picture quality
-
Powerful audio with 4.2 channel 80 W speakers
-
Intelligent optimisation with α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type
OLED evo
-
Screen size
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
1ms Response Time
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Backlight Type
None
-
Perfect Black
Yes
-
Brightness Booster
Yes
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
HDR Format1
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ™1
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro1
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (PRO)
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Image Processor
α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
Yes (Pro)
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)
OLED Motion
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)
Yes (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote4
Yes (With Magic Tap & Motorised control)
-
Intelligent Voice Control5
Yes
-
Hands-Free Voice Control5
Yes
-
Electronic Programme Guide
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible6
Yes (with Time Shift)
-
Universal Remote Feature7
Yes
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/MP4/M4v/ MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC, AV1), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2/ MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 120p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert7
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Wall Bracket
Included
-
Full View / Line View
Yes
GAMING FEATURES
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8
Yes
-
NVIDIA GeForce Now10
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Yes
-
Game Optimiser/Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Hey Google13
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Built In13
Yes
-
Works with Apple HomeKit13
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible13
Yes
-
Web Browser14
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)15
Yes
-
AI ThinQ12
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Smart Share (Miracast)16
Yes (PIP/Full Screen)
-
Smartphone Remote App17
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay 218
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
80W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (Dolby Digital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
WiSA 2.1ch Compatible19
Yes
-
Sound Modes
7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
Yes (PRO)
-
Bluetooth20
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync21
Yes (LG TV Bluetooth)
-
Audio Return Channel22
Yes (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)
-
LG TV Sound Mode Share22
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI23
Yes (4)
-
USB
Yes (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1462mm x 1568mm x 55mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
52kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1660mm x 1835mm x 330mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
82kg
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
-
EAN
8806091712707
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
1 Year - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.