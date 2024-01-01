Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Objet Collection – Easel 65'' 4K OLED

65ART90E6QA

LG Objet Collection – Easel 65'' 4K OLED

Easel seen from the front in Full View, slightly angled left and leaning against the wall.

Stunning. By design

Add elegance to your living space with the LG Objet Easel. The innovative, easel-inspired design turns your TV into an eye-catching work of art that transforms your space.

Stunning. By design

EASEL Design

Whether Easel is mounted flush with the wall, or leaning against it, the stylish design will give your space that 'New York loft’ feel.

EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug.

LG OLED ART

A digital canvas for artists

LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.

The top image shows Easel leaning against a wall in a neutral-colored room showing an abstract artwork featuring baseballs on the screen. Across from the TV sits a wooden table that also has baseballs on it. The bottom right image shows Easel leaning against a bright floral patterned wall with a red and green color scheme. A picture of a woman against the same background as the surrounding wall is on the screen. The fabric textured stand also has the same pattern. Beside the TV, there is a red one-person sofa. The bottom left image shows Easel leaning against a textured terracotta-colored wall. An abstract red, orange, and purple image fills the screen. On either side of the TV, there are beige, textured one-person sofas.

Moooi x Easel unveils "A Life Extraordinary"

The image shows a person sitting on a chair looking at dreamlike scenery set among the clouds playing on Easel. On another wall, an LG OLED display shows an image of snow-covered trees reaching into the sky.

"Among the Sky" on Easel at Frieze NYC 2023

Full View

More than a TV - a work of art

In Full View, see how the stunning combination of OLED evo and 80W 4.2ch sound redefines your TV experience, or enjoy the artistic effect of Gallery Mode on your living space when a beautiful background is required.

More than a TV - a work of art

Overseas model shown.

Line View

Stylish functionality

In Line View, you can display everyday information, like the time, date and weather on a variety of beautiful designs, or turn on some music and enhance the atmosphere of your space.

Close-up of EASEL leaning against the wall as Line View displays the time and weather with a textured oil painting theme on-screen. Line View displaying the time and weather with a pink architectural theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a black and white paint strokes theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a sky theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a khaki green 3D object theme. Line View displaying the music player with a line pattern theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a colourful painting theme.

Self-lit OLED evo

Light up the room

The brilliant beauty of LG OLED Self-lit pixels is now better. Powered by the a9 Gen 5 Al Processor, Brightness Booster can produce images with more luminance, for superbly vibrant visuals with amazing clarity*

EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.

*Compared to 2022 LG OLED TV non evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.

EASEL seen in Full View with a ballerina on-screen. Circles representing sound notes emit from the TV to demonstrate how the sound is powerful enough to fill the room.
80W Sound

Cinematic soundscape

EASEL delivers incredible, multi-dimensional sound thanks to a powerful 80W output and 4.2 channels, putting you in the best seat in the house, every time.
a9 Gen5 Al Processor 4K

Engineered for excellence

The brains behind the beauty. The powerful α9 Gen 5 AI Processor can enhance objects in the foreground and background to add natural depth to images, and helps make colours appear vivid and accurate.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Key Feature

  • Easel Design – with Leaning or Flush Install
  • Moving textile cover for Line View and Full View Display
  • LG 4K SELF-LIT OLED evo for advanced picture quality
  • Powerful audio with 4.2 channel 80 W speakers
  • Intelligent optimisation with α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type

    OLED evo

  • Screen size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Motion Rate

    1ms Response Time

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    None

  • Perfect Black

    Yes

  • Brightness Booster

    Yes

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • HDR Format1

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG

  • Dolby Vision IQ™1

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro1

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (PRO)

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Image Processor

    α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K

  • Resolution Upscaling²

    4K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    Yes (Pro)

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    OLED Motion

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)

    Yes (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote4

    Yes (With Magic Tap & Motorised control)

  • Intelligent Voice Control5

    Yes

  • Hands-Free Voice Control5

    Yes

  • Electronic Programme Guide

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible6

    Yes (with Time Shift)

  • Universal Remote Feature7

    Yes

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/MP4/M4v/ MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC, AV1), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2/ MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 120p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert7

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Wall Bracket

    Included

  • Full View / Line View

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8

    Yes

  • NVIDIA GeForce Now10

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser/Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Hey Google13

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa Built In13

    Yes

  • Works with Apple HomeKit13

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible13

    Yes

  • Web Browser14

    Yes

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)15

    Yes

  • AI ThinQ12

    Yes

SMART SHARE FEATURES

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Share (Miracast)16

    Yes (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App17

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay 218

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    80W

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (Dolby Digital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiSA 2.1ch Compatible19

    Yes

  • Sound Modes

    7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    Yes (PRO)

  • Bluetooth20

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync21

    Yes (LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Audio Return Channel22

    Yes (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)

  • LG TV Sound Mode Share22

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI23

    Yes (4)

  • USB

    Yes (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1462mm x 1568mm x 55mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    52kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1660mm x 1835mm x 330mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    82kg

  • Energy Star Rating

    5 Stars

  • EAN

    8806091712707

WARRANTY PERIOD

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year - Parts and Labour

