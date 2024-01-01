Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
oled

Specs

Reviews

Support

oled

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

55EG910T

oled

(0)
Print

All Spec

3D SPEC

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (2 Pairs Included)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

  • Number of Tuners

    Single

  • HbbTV

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • High Dynamic Contrast Range

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Surround System

    Ultra Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

  • Sound System

    Stereo (2-Way, 4 Speakers)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes

  • SmartShare

    Yes

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ /HEVC 60Fps (up to 1080p)/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP/MPO

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • LG TV Remote App

    Compatible

  • Time Machine

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (Only HDMI)

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Compatible

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Dual Play

    Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)

  • Freeview Plus

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    8GB

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 2.0

  • My Programmes

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (3)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Composite/Component Input

    Yes (1/1)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1227mm x 761mm x 211mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1227mm x 720mm x 90mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    15.0kg (12.8kg)

  • Wall Mount

    Compatible with LG OTW150 wall bracket only

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

  • ENERGY STAR RATING

    5 Stars

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    55" (138cm)

  • Curvature

    5000mm Radius

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display Type

    Self-Lighting OLED

  • Pixel Structure

    WRGB

  • Response Time

    0.002mSec

What people are saying