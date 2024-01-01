We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
oled
All Spec
3D SPEC
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (2 Pairs Included)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
-
Number of Tuners
Single
-
HbbTV
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
High Dynamic Contrast Range
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (8 Modes)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound System
Stereo (2-Way, 4 Speakers)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ /HEVC 60Fps (up to 1080p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP/MPO
-
Miracast
Yes
-
LG TV Remote App
Compatible
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (Only HDMI)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Compatible
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)
-
Freeview Plus
Yes
-
Internal Memory
8GB
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 2.0
-
My Programmes
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (3)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Composite/Component Input
Yes (1/1)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1227mm x 761mm x 211mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1227mm x 720mm x 90mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
15.0kg (12.8kg)
-
Wall Mount
Compatible with LG OTW150 wall bracket only
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
5 Stars
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (138cm)
-
Curvature
5000mm Radius
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
Self-Lighting OLED
-
Pixel Structure
WRGB
-
Response Time
0.002mSec
