LG WX 65 inch with Wallpaper Design 4K Smart OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG WX 65 inch with Wallpaper Design 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED65WXPVA

LG WX 65 inch with Wallpaper Design 4K Smart OLED TV

(0)
OLED65WXPVA
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type (OLED/LED)

    OLED

  • Screen size (Inch/cm)

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • HDR Format

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG¹

  • Dolby Vision IQ™

    Yes¹

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes¹

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    None

  • Perfect Black

    Yes

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes (Pro)

  • Picture Modes

    10 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema)

  • Dolby Vision™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • Image Processor

    α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/C/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

  • Resolution Upscaling²

    4K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    Yes (Pro)

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)

    Yes (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)³

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Control⁴

    Yes

  • Hands-Free Voice Control

    Yes5

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible

    Yes⁶

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Universal Remote Feature

    Yes⁷

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160 @ 120p)/VP9 & AV1 (Up to 4096x2160 @ 60p)

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes⁸

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

    Yes¹¹

WARRANTY

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Audio Decoder

    EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • Bluetooth Music Playback

    Yes (Bluetooth 5)

  • WiSA Speaker 2.0Ch Compatible

    Yes¹²

  • Sound Modes

    6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game)

  • AI Sound

    Yes (Pro)

  • Bluetooth Headphone Compatible

    Yes (Bluetooth 4.2+)

  • Bluetooth Surround Compatible

    Yes¹³

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵

    eARC/ARC

SMART TV FEATURES

  • AI ThinQ

    Yes¹⁶

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 5.0 Smart TV

  • Works with Amazon Alexa

    Yes¹⁷

  • Works with Apple HomeKit

    Yes¹⁷

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11.ac)

  • 4K UHD Streaming

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes¹⁸

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)

    Yes¹⁹

  • Netflix

    Yes²⁰

  • Disney+

    Yes²⁰

  • AppleTV

    Yes²⁰

SMART SHARE

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes²²

  • Smartphone Remote App

    LG ThinQ23

  • Works with Apple AirPlay

    Yes²⁴

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI

    4 x HDMI 2.125

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component/Composite Input

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY

  • TV without Stand (W x D x H)

    1446mm x 823mm x 3.85mm

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    9kg

  • Carton (W x D x H)

    1625mm x 952mm x 285mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    32.2kg

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 Stars

What people are saying