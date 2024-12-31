Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar S95TR

S95TR

LG Sound Bar S95TR

(0)
Front view of Soundbar, Sub Woofer, and Rear Speakers

9.1.5 Channel Surround Sound

Become part of the scene with room-filling 810W 9.1.5ch sound, up-firing rear speakers, and the immersive excellence of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.*

 

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Up-firing Channels

Next-level clarity

The Sound Bar features Triple Up-firing Channels which help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. It's time to discover incredibly immersive sound at home.

 

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar like a waterfall.

The words 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a green and yellow gradient pattern.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Enter a world of virtual 3D sound

Put yourself at the centre of immersive, realistic sound. Triple Level Spatial Sound creates an extra layer of virtual audio*, that helps you feel like you're in a dome of sound.

A video shows an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a sound dome.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV Experience

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar speakers^ at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

Tidy up your act

Enjoy a streamlined setup with no visible cables between your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV.^ WOWCAST Ready helps you achieve neat, wire-free sound, with lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio.

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen^, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

AI Room Calibration Pro

Sound tailored to your space

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and adjusts volume differences and delay time for a listening experience that soars from the back of the room.*

A video shows an LG TV, LG Soundbar, Rear Speakers, and Sub Woofer from behind the sofa in a modern city apartment. The Rear Speakers and Wireless Receiver light up, and a grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space. White beads of sound come together to make waves, then project from each part of the sound system, perfectly filling the room with sound.

*Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Upgrade your sound

Experience richer sound. The sound bar converts 2-channel audio into stunning virtual multi-channel sound.*

An image of an LG TV, LG Soundbar, and Subwoofer in a modern city apartment with soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room.

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

AI Sound Pro

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance.
The Sound Bar for music afficionados

HD Streaming

Streams in stunning HD

Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Google Cast.

*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

Sound in sync for dynamic gaming

Free up ports on your TV and connect 4K gaming consoles to your LG Sound Bar, without compromising graphics performance. With VRR and ALLM, your Sound Bar helps ensure smooth, low input lag gaming.*

An image of an LG Soundbar and LG TV with a racing car game on screen.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

An aerial view of an LG Soundbar. Apple AirPlay logo Amazon Alexa logo Google Home logo

Choose your voice control

LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2) to control your Sound Bar through your phone or smart speaker.*

*Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Key Feature

  • 810W Total Power & 9.1.5 Channels including 6 Channel rear speakers
  • Triple Up-firing Channels for superb voice clarity
  • Dolby Atmos® for above and around sound
  • WOW Orchestra: Uses LG Sound Bar & compatible LG TV speakers together^ for more impactful sound
  • Works with Amazon Alexa™, Google Home™ and Apple AirPlay 2
  • Wireless music streaming with support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Chromecast
Key Specs

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096007952

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    5.65 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    4.08 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10.0 kg

  • Gross Weight

    26.4 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

What people are saying

