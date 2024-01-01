Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UHD 4K TV 49"

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UHD 4K TV 49"

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

49UH652V

LG UHD 4K TV 49"

(0)
LG UHD 4K TV
Print

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    123cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Field Refresh Rate

    100Hz

  • Motion Clarity Index

    400

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes

  • Ultra Luminance

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2/S2

  • Tuners

    Single

  • HbbTV

    Yes

  • FreeviewPlus

    Yes (UHF and Satellite)

VIDEO

  • 6-Step Upscaling

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Modes

    9

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    Down Firing

  • Sound Channels

    Stereo (2-way, 4 speakers)

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Surround System

    Ultra Surround

  • Sound Modes

    6

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 3.0

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Time Machine

    Yes

  • Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Smart Share (DLNA)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • 4K Ultra HD streaming

    Yes (Youtube, Netflix)

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 60P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI 2.0a

    Yes (3)

  • USB Input

    Yes (2)

REAR CONNECTIONS CONT.

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Composite/Component Input

    Yes (Shared)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • W x H x D with Stand

    1106mm x 702mm x 282mm

  • W x H x D without Stand

    1106mm x 702mm x 78mm

  • Weight with stand (without stand)

    13.7kg (12kg)

  • VESA Size

    300 x 300

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

  • EAN

    8806087845211

  • ENERGY STAR RATING

    6 Stars

What people are saying