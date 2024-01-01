Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

A9K-EVOLVE
Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

A9K-EVOLVE

Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone, that separates dirt and dust, help to deliver powerful, long-lasting suction.
Delivering Powerful, Durable Cleaning Technology

The Smart Inverter motor is a brushless design with minimal mechanical friction during operation. This improves the durability of the motor enabling LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor.

Compress Dust and Hair in the Bin, So You Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, the Kompressor lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear the contents.

*Results may vary depending on operating environment.

Clean and Charge at the Same Time

With the two included interchangeable batteries, you can clean and charge at the same time. Battery run time up to 120 minutes*.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Three images show the vacuum cleaner in the charging stand in various locations: the first has the charging stand next to a couch, the second it is next to a desk, and the third it is next to a bed.

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-stand mode and Compact mode.
Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.
Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility

It easily extends or contracts for storage and versatile use on floors and hard-to-reach areas.
Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.

Clean Your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles With the 5-Step Filtration System with HEPA Filter.

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Receive Alerts and Monitoring for a Deep, Powerful Clean

ThinQ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero™ A9 Kompressor by alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.

Included Power Drive Nozzles™

Multi Surface Nozzle

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Accessories and Cleaning Tools

Crevice Tool

The crevice tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool

The combination tool is a 2 in 1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Key Feature

  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
  • Dual PowerPack™ for up to 120min Run Time
  • Thumb Touch Control
  • 5 Step Filtration System with filter
  • Removable and Washable Filters

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

A9K-EVOLVE
DIMENSIONS
260mm x 1120mm (Max. Height) x 270mm
CAPACITY
0.44L
KEY FEATURE 1
Powerful Suction
KEY FEATURE 2
Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Silver

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Silver

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Silver

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091435934

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2

  • Battery Type

    LithiumIon

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    730 x 293 x 336

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    3600

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

